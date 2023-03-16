Gabriela Cerruti confirmed the criminal complaint against Edesur and did not rule out the removal of the concession

He National Electricity Regulatory Entity will criminally denounce the board of the company Edesur, one of the supply concessionaires in some sectors of the City and the Buenos Aires suburbs due to the repeated cuts in recent weeks.

At the request of the Ministry of Energy, the ENRE will make the presentation for “embezzlement, fraud to the detriment of the public administration and abandonment of person.”

Likewise, the secretariat required the ENRE to submit the report on the status of the concession to the Bicameral Monitoring Committee for public service concessions, in order to advise whether it is appropriate to terminate the concession.

According to reports, the owners of the company -the Italian Enel- have Edesur for sale, which was targeted due to the problems that arose recently, in the midst of the heat wave, with thousands of users without electricity, both in the area of the City as in the Province.

This motivated the protests of the neighbors and merchants, who took to the streets to claim for the repeated cuts, or the low voltage that is registered in their homes or businesses.