Gael Garcia Bernal shares the importance of theater at the Berlinale

BERLIN.- The Mexican actor Gael García Bernal learned in the theater his secret to success among movie stars: knowing how to make mistakes and not always wanting to reach nirvana. The 45-year-old producer is also the co-star of the movie of Science fiction Another End, who will compete for the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

He is accompanied in the film by the French-Argentine Berenice Bejo and the Norwegian Renate Reinsve, who became known at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where she won the award for best actress.

“When I started making films, or in a way when cinema found me, some things happened very quickly,” the actor told AFP, speaking in English, during a meeting with the press in Berlin.

Having done theater is: “something important if you don’t want to lose your mind,” he commented while referring to the world of stars. “You can make mistakes. Theater is about trying things that sometimes work out and sometimes don’t. You don’t always reach nirvana.”

Gael García Bernal.jpg Mexican actor Gael García Bernal attends a press conference for the film “Another End” presented in competition at the 74th Berlinale, the first major film festival of the year in Europe, on February 17, 2024 in Berlin. AFP/John Macdougall

The actor, a favorite of international filmmakers, said that he has talked about it on the set with Reinsve, who came to the current Berlinale with two films in English: Another End y A Different Man, a comedy about deformity and beauty.

Reinsve has also done theater. And they have a lot in common, said the Mexican actor. “Suddenly, cinema came to us,” added García Bernal, who admits that he has taken some breaks in his career.

“A few years ago it stopped giving me pleasure,” until the filming of the 2013 film No, by Pablo Larraín and nominated for an Oscar, about the resistance to the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who gave him back: “joy and desire.”

“A good movie lasts a lot of years, compared to a lot of bad movies,” he joked. In short: “You shouldn’t worry too much about the ups and downs.”

Source: AP