Gala 5 of Operation Triumph: controversy over Salma’s expulsion; Paul and Alex Mrquez, nominees

Operation Triumph yesterday celebrated its fifth gala, in which fired the fourth contestant of the edition, Salma, and the new nominees, Paul and Alex Mrquez, were met. A decision of the public, that of firing Salma, who generated a great controversy on social networks and created division among the spectators of the talent presented by the ex-triumphant Chenoa.

The gala began with the contestants welcoming 2024 with the theme of Mecano One more year. After this, the performances of the two nominees, Salma and Alex Mrquez, could be seen. Next, the rest of the contestants performed their songs and there was a new expulsion.

On this occasion, in the nomination, Lex Márquez and Salma faced each other singing, respectively, Bailemos and Cuando zarpa el amor. The public saved Alex Márquez with 60.3% of the votesso it was Salma who finally left the academy and became the first expelled of the year, a decision that generated a lot of division among viewers that was reflected in the comments on social networks.

How badly Spain votes. It’s really disgusting! Well, we point out another injustice in the history of OT, where the voice is not valued, mental paranoia is valued.; No, it’s not fair; I’m not surprised, but I’m just going to say that you vote fatal; After expelling Salma, my question is: was sordos? Speaking seriously; I am exhausted with Salma’s expulsion. You have voted with the wachum; You don’t know how to vote; Again, do not value talent, these are just some of the comments that could be read on networks.

The nominees

The guest performance at last night’s gala was given by Sen Senra and, after that, the name of this week’s Favorite Nomad, Chiara, was announced, which received the support of 22% of the audience.

At the end of the gala, the jury nominated Paul, Álvaro Mayo, Alex Márquez and Martin. Finally, Martin was saved by the teachers, and Álvaro Mayo, by his classmates, leaving Alex Mrquez and Paul as the definitive nominees of this fifth gala.

