Gala in Miami celebrates the success of the Turkish drama for the first time

The Turkish drama experienced its big night for the first time in Miami, with a gala that celebrated 10 years of the success of Turkish productions in Latin America. The gala was organized by Universal Cinerga Dubbing, a pioneering company in dubbing Turkish productions for Latin America. With images of Istanbul as a backdrop, the award recognized the work of twenty production houses that have been responsible for the distribution in Latin America of successful series such as Arabian Nights, The Sultan, Unfaithful, My life is you o love is in the air. The celebration, which took place on January 22 at The Temple House in Miami Beach, was attended by Turkish actors Baris Kili, Neslihan Atagl, Kadir Doulu, Murat Evgin, Lizge Cmert, Bilal Yigit Koak and Ceyda Ates, as well as Adamari López, Jacky Bracamontes and host Lourdes Stephen, among other Hispanic television personalities. The Argentine singer Guillermo Fernández also attended the evening. Don Francisco named honorary godfather of the first Turkish gala in the US.