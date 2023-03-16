Galaxy A54 & Galaxy A34: Samsung’s new mid-range hands-on

Samsung has now officially presented its new mid-range smartphones for 2023: The Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 each promise more performance than their predecessors, and there are also improvements in the cameras. Our colleague John Knapp took a closer look at both models.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The maximum refresh rate is 120 Hertz. The core this year is a Samsung Exynos 1380, plus 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal memory for the user, which can also be expanded using a micro SD card. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Samsung has installed a triple camera on the back. In addition to a 50-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, it also offers a 5-megapixel macro. The front camera has a resolution of 32 megapixels. Android 13 with OneUI user interface in version 5.1 is preinstalled as the operating system. Samsung promises updates to the next four Android versions and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has an even slightly larger display with 6.6 inches, resolution and refresh rate are identical. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is used as the SoC here and users can choose between the combinations 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The main camera consists of a 48-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel macro, while the front camera offers 13 megapixels.

Both models are due to be released at the end of March. The Galaxy A54 starts at 589 euros and the Galaxy A34 starts at 389 euros.

