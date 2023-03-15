Galaxy S20 FE named Best Value of the Year for the second time

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was elected the best cost-effective smartphone of 2022. The model was chosen by the technical and popular jury at 6th edition of the Canaltech Award and keeps the trophy for that category on Samsung’s shelves.

Last year, the South Korean also took this victory with the 4G version of the same cell phone. Now, the even more powerful model — with support for a new generation network connection — was the winner and showed why Samsung is one of the favorites of the Brazilian public.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was chosen with more than 34 thousand votes — an amount that represents a slice of 25.63% within the category.

Meet the Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in 2020 and, even after a few years, continues to stand out as one of the best options for those looking for something “good and cheap”. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and has options for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the camera set, it features a rear trio with a 12 MP main sensor, aided by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the device has a 32 MP front camera.

Construction follows the brand’s standard for low-cost models: plastic finish combined with a more elegant design. The screen is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and protection with Gorilla Glass 3.

The cell phone was launched with Android 11, but has already started to receive the update for Android 13, including in Brazil. As it is a model that belongs to a premium series, it still receives updates quite frequently, especially security ones.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery and is currently found in Brazilian stores with prices between R$1,900 and R$2,100, but it has already cost around R$1,600 during Black Friday — a period in which attracted even more public attraction and which emerged as one of the best value for money.