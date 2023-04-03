Galaxy S23 FE: the best technology in the range will be absent, Samsung makes a questionable decision

According to a new rumor, Samsung has made a decision that is likely to make people talk. For the Galaxy S23 FE, the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC of the range would be replaced by the Exynos 2200 of the Galaxy S22 which had not convinced due to various problems.

For several years, smartphones in the Galaxy S range have been entitled to an FE version (for Fan Edition). These versions combine the best features while cutting back on some specifications for a more accessible price. The Galaxy S23 will be entitled to its FE version according to a new rumor shared by SamMobile (which we no longer present).

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC replaced by the Exynos 2200 of the Galaxy S22

SamMobile is always well informed as a Samsung specialist. According to the site, the Galaxy S23 FE is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2023. As previously explained, this smartphone will cut back on some specifications. In this specific case, we are talking an absence of the Snapdragon processor in favor of an Exynos SoC (manufactured by Samsung) worldwide.

Users who prefer Qualcomm chip performance may be disappointed if this rumor is true. Remember that another rumor – drastically different – ​​speaks of an absence of the Galaxy S23 FE replaced by a smartphone that folds in 3. For the moment, nothing concrete apart from rumors from the hallway.

Still according to SamMobile, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the Galaxy S23 will therefore be replaced by an Exynos 2200 for the Galaxy S23 FE. We also learn that the smartphone would have a 50 megapixel main sensor on the back just like the rest of the range, good news. For the battery, it would have a capacity of 4500 mAh like the Galaxy S21 FE.

The same processor as the Galaxy S22

If the Galaxy S23 FE has an Exynos 2220 SoC, users may be disappointed. This is the processor that fitted the European version (and therefore the French version) of the Galaxy S22. The chip had not received good feedback from specialists due to various problems such as overheating or lower energy efficiency that impacted autonomy.

But water has flowed under the bridges and it’s a safe bet that Samsung has corrected the problems of its processor.