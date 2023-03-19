Galaxy S23 Plus vs Edge 30 Fusion: which phone wins a balanced duel? | Comparative

The Galaxy S23 Plus seeks to provide a more cost-effective option in Samsung’s top-of-the-line family. On the other hand, there is the Edge 30 Fusion, with a focus on mixing a flagship set with an advanced intermediate, to win over the public also through their pockets. By putting these competing models side by side, you can find the best smartphone in which one? This Comparison shows you the answer now.



samsung

09 March



Motorola

26 Oct

Comparative Index

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Starting with the design, we have two devices made of aluminum on the sides and glass on the back. Both use Gorilla Glass, except that the Victus 2 edition of the Galaxy surpasses the protection of the fifth generation of the Edge. Samsung has now placed the cameras without a module at the rear, while Motorola has inserted a module that highlights the main one. The 30 Fusion takes the lead in terms of dimensions and weight, as it has a slightly more compact and lighter body than its rival. The S23 Plus responds with IP68 certification, to guarantee resistance against dust and liquids.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

At the front, the two cell phones opted for a notch in the form of a hole in the screen, as is common in this category. Manufacturers also resemble the fingerprint reader under the display. None of these devices contain a slot to expand the storage via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, there is sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC for proximity payments. The Korean’s Bluetooth 5.3 is above the 5.2 that comes with the competitor. On one side, resistance against water and dust. On the other, a more compact and lightweight body. We start with a draw.

best construction Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy S23 Plus more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? Galaxy S23 Plus Which is more compact and lightweight? Edge 30 Fusion Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth Galaxy S23 Plus

multimedia and resources

Screen

Both come equipped with a 6.6-inch screen and Full HD + resolution. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel excels in the brightness level, while Motorola’s OLED display reproduces a billion colors for a superior experience. Either way, viewing angle won’t be an issue here. Despite the same size, it is the 30 Fusion that has the greatest frontal use, thanks to its smaller edges. The duo still has support for HDR10 + and Gorilla Glass protection against scratches, but in the same scenario as the back cover, with an advantage for the Victus 2 version of the Korean. What will make the most difference in this regard is Edge’s superior refresh rate. It offers 144 Hz, for greater fluidity than the Galaxy’s 120 Hz. So we have point for Motorola.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness Galaxy S23 Plus more colors Edge 30 Fusion Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Fusion High Hz screen? Edge 30 Fusion Best scratch protection? Galaxy S23 Plus Overall screen quality Edge 30 Fusion

Sound

Their sound does not disappoint and is composed of a stereo system, which uses the call speaker as a secondary channel. Thus, the user gains a more immersive experience when watching movies or listening to music. In practice, we have a high power on both sides, in addition to a well-balanced audio between bass, mids and treble, with support for Dolby Atmos. None of them have a P2 headphone jack, but Motorola still sends an accessory with a USB-C plug in the box. In details, the point goes to Edge.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Fusion

System

The Galaxy already has Android 13 pre-installed, against the native Android 12 present in the Edge. Although Motorola promises three software updates for its top line, Samsung’s four updates guarantee much greater longevity. The fluidity of the two is not a problem for them, since the high refresh rate of their panel allows for very smooth navigation. In addition, there is support for 5G in the duo, for a mobile network that is always fast. Moving on to features, the S23 Plus features Edge Screen shortcuts and Good Lock customizations as a highlight. On the other hand, the 30 Fusion has the famous gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera. Not to mention that they have features to turn your cell phone into a portable PC, either through DeX or Ready For mode, depending on the brand. The Korean’s longevity weighs more and gives her the point.

Well-updated system? Galaxy S23 Plus Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy S23 Plus Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

Samsung has inserted the new most advanced platform Sanpdragon 8 Gen 2 in its flagship. Motorola, on the other hand, followed another path and put the old Snapdragon 888 Plus in its model. Does this chip generation gap make a difference in performance? We saw that yes. The Korean ended our tests with almost eight seconds ahead of his competitor. This superiority of Samsung is even clearer in the benchmarks. Galaxy comfortably beats Edge in AnTuTu and Geekbench indicators. At least, the games run well on both, with maximum quality, activated extras and high fluidity. It’s point for the S23 Plus.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy S23 Plus Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy S23 Plus What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy S23 Plus Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy S23 Plus Which has more storage? None

Battery

The Galaxy features a 4,700 mAh battery, slightly larger than the Edge’s 4,400 mAh capacity. And how do they behave in practice? Our standardized tests indicated an advantage of almost 3 and a half hours for the Korean, which reached just under 29 hours of autonomy in total. When we go to loading, the scenery changes. The 30 Fusion’s 68 W adapter allows you to complete the process in 48 minutes. Almost half an hour less than the time achieved by the S23 Plus with its 25 W accessory. Samsung scores for superior durability; and Motorola scores for the fastest recharge.

Which has more battery? Galaxy S23 Plus Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Fusion Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy S23 Plus Does it have wireless charging? Galaxy S23 Plus

camera

Both one and the other have a triple set of rear cameras, led by a 50 MP main one. Smartphones take good pictures in general, but the Korean software allows for greater sharpness during the day and cleaner images with night mode. Their ultrawide delivers good quality, even without the same richness of detail as the main one. The differential of this lens on the Edge is the automatic focus, to also take advantage of in macros. The 30 Fusion still features a blur sensor, which doesn’t do a very different job than the portrait mode on the S23 Plus. The Galaxy, on the other hand, comes with a telephoto camera with three times optical zoom, for records of distant objects without loss of quality. Samsung scores for superior captures.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Galaxy S23 Plus best night photos Galaxy S23 Plus most versatile set Galaxy S23 Plus best ultrawide Edge 30 Fusion best telephoto lens Galaxy S23 Plus best macro Edge 30 Fusion (via ultrawide) best depth Both

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Their camcorder supports 8K video at 30 fps on the main one, and 4K on the others. But the other Korean cameras still reach 60 fps in Ultra HD resolution. Samsung also hits more in the quality of recordings than Motorola. At least, both have optical stabilization, very agile focus and clean sound capture. The Galaxy notes another point.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? Both Record in 4K at 60 fps with other cameras? Galaxy S23 Plus Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy S23 Plus

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

These devices deliver good overall quality in selfies. Their front camera hits HDR and sharpness, even in dark places, but the S23 Plus registers more vibrant colors than the competitor. They still sin in portrait mode at night, with the presence of some additional grain. Both shoot from the front in 4K, but only the Galaxy reaches 60 fps with this sensor. So it’s one more point for the Korean.

Best front camera set Both Front camera records in 4K at 60 fps? Galaxy S23 Plus best selfie Galaxy S23 Plus

price

Both models are officially sold in the Brazilian market. The Galaxy S23 Plus arrived in the country for a suggested price of BRL 7,000, against BRL 5,000 at the launch of the Edge 30 Fusion. In the current scenario, Samsung’s device can already be found in the range of R$ 5,299, but it is still more expensive than the little over R$ 3,000 charged by Motorola at the moment. So the final point is with Edge.

Which had the best launch price in Brazil? Edge 30 Fusion Which has the lowest current cost? Edge 30 Fusion

8.5

hardware 6.1

Cost Benefit samsung Galaxy S23 Plus To compare

8.8

hardware 7.9

Cost Benefit Motorola Edge 30 Fusion To compare

concluded

The confrontation between advanced cell phones with a focus on cost-effectiveness proved to be well balanced, even with an advantage for the Korean. Galaxy features water and dust protection in its design, a longer system lifespan, faster performance, and better quality cameras across all attributes. Not to mention his battery that lasts longer, despite the fact that the rival’s recharge is faster. And speaking of Edge, he also has his various qualities. These are the cases of the more compact and lighter body, the screen with greater fluidity and the quality sound with headphones in the box. Apart from the much lower price on the national market, something that can be an interesting option for those who don’t need everything that the S23 Plus offers.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: 7 POINTS sturdier design

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better photos and telephoto sensor

Superior quality 4K videos at 60 fps on all cameras

Front camera with better selfies and 4K footage at 60 fps Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: 5 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Screen with greater fluidity

Quality sound and headphones in the box

Battery with less recharge time

Lowest price in the current Brazilian market

Do you believe it’s better to pay for the benefits of the Galaxy, or to save money and have what the Edge delivers? Comment with us!