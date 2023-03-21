Galaxy S23 test: Samsung does not know the crisis

Samsung unveiled its latest ultra-premium smartphones in early February. In 2023, its stars are therefore the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

Like Apple, Samsung does not upset its roadmap. The Korean is banking on continuity with minor changes, at least on paper. After a conclusive test of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we equipped ourselves with the Galaxy S23 (as well as the Plus version) for a few weeks. Here is our full review.

Galaxy S23 test: we take (almost) the same ones and start again

Like the Ultra version, the Galaxy S23 ‘just’ (and its ‘Plus’ counterpart) doesn’t change much from the previous generation. A few millimeters, it displays the same dimensions, the same weight and the same lines.

The only major change that we immediately distinguish is its camera module. Samsung abandons the two-tone format with a rectangular corner hiding the optics. This year, the sensors come straight out of the chassis for a more minimalist, more elegant result.

At the front, no big change except the choice of a 6.1” panel a bit brighter (Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+, 1,750 nits max, 488-120Hz refresh rate) than the previous generation. Nothing to brag about either, the screen of the Galaxy S22 being already very successful. Samsung knows the recipe, masters it, refines it over the years for an attractive result.

In hand, the Galaxy S23 is still as pleasant, especially for lovers of compact smartphones. We can even congratulate Samsung for always believing in such a format even though Apple abandoned its iPhone mini this year. Admittedly, the Galaxy S23 isn’t as small as the iPhone 13 mini, but small enough to be part of that endangered species.

If we appreciate this format for its practical side, we must admit that the comfort of display and typing (on the virtual keyboard) is less pleasant on a daily basis. But the tastes and colors…

Technical sheet: the S23 is more efficient and durable (finally)





Little but strong. Like its big brothers (by size), the Galaxy S23 inherits the latest chip from Qualcomm, I named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We will not dwell on the numbers that are reaching peaks. Without rubbing shoulders with market references (Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro), it ranks at the top of the basket. The Galaxy S23 can do it all, fast and well.

The integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip above all allows Samsung to correct the main black point of previous generations: their autonomy.

Under the Exynos era, difficult for a “classic” model to spend the day of use. The optimization work of Qualcomm and Samsung engineers, associated with the integration of a larger battery (3,900 mAh against 3,700 mAh for the S22) is paying off. The Galaxy S23 lasts a day and a half in general-purpose use. The less connected can hope to reach two days by abusing the energy saving modes. The more geeks will certainly have to go through the charging box late in the evening.

We would have liked to be so enthusiastic about charging. Alas, Samsung caps charging speed at 25W which lengthens charging times. Count 1h30 to fully recharge the battery and more than 30 minutes to reach 50%. For a model positioned at this price, we can speak of poor performance.

Our test confirms that the Galaxy S23 remains very good in photos but…

If Samsung has put the package on the 200 Mpxl sensor of the Ultra version, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ get the same hardware as their predecessors. We therefore find a camera module composed of:

a 50 Mpxl sensor (1/1.57″; 1 µm) with wide-angle lens (f/1.8 – 85° field of view), optical stabilization

(1/1.57″; 1 µm) with wide-angle lens (f/1.8 – 85° field of view), optical stabilization a 12 Mpxl sensor (1/2.55″; 1.4µm) with ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 – 120° field of view)

(1/2.55″; 1.4µm) with ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 – 120° field of view) a 10 Mpxl sensor (1/3.94″; 1 µm) with telephoto lens (f/2.4 – 3x zoom), optical stabilization, Dual Pixel AF

Samsung ensures that the software optimization improves the photographic quality compared to the previous generation, especially in low light. Nay. With the naked eye, impossible to distinguish any difference between the shots shot with the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy S22.

By day, we will not be disappointed. The photos are detailed, the colorimetry homogeneous between the three lenses and the contrasts controlled. The portrait mode is still as successful but remains a notch below what Apple offers with its iPhone 14.









At night, the Galaxy S23 is no more gifted than its predecessor. The main sensor does quite well, but the other two (ultra wide-angle, telephoto) quickly show their limits. Under these conditions, the Galaxy S23 can therefore compete with an iPhone 14 but remains a step below a Pixel 7, which is much more affordable.

In video, no big change either. The Galaxy S23 can shoot up to 8K at 30 frames per second without optical stabilization. We therefore recommend opting for shooting in 4K at 60 fps with optical stabilization. This is all the more recommended since 8K video takes up a lot of storage space and the S23 comes with, at best, 256 GB of internal memory.

And the Galaxy S23 +, what is the test worth? Apart from its size, the Galaxy S23+ incorporates exactly the same components as the Galaxy S23. However, its larger format completely changes the day-to-day experience. Smaller than the Ultra version, the S23+ is in our opinion the best compromise between pleasant handling and comfortable display. Since it is larger, it also has a more generous battery. It is therefore more enduring than the S23 and can go up to two days of autonomy without flinching. It can also take a 45 W recharge, which improves the charging time. What else ? Nothing except its price. The Galaxy S23+ costs more than its predecessor. For the first time, Samsung no longer offers it in a 128 GB version. We can therefore afford this model for at least 1,219 euros (256 GB) or 110 euros more than the previous generation. The 512 GB version (also a first) costs 1,339 euros. Galaxy S23+ 8/256 GB at the best price

The Galaxy S23 has an exorbitant price

Like Apple, Samsung does not seem to have understood the current economic issues. Rather than accepting to cut back a little on its margins and absorb inflation a little, the manufacturer prefers to increase its prices significantly.

So, the Galaxy S23 is marketed from 959 euros (128 GB version) or a increase of 100 euros compared to the previous model. The 256 GB version costs 1,019 euros, an increase of 110 euros. For the 128 GB model, Samsung swaps the UFS 4.0 memory for the cheaper UFS 3.1 as a bonus. A level of stinginess that leaves us speechless.

So yes, inflation also affects manufacturers. But in the case of the Galaxy S23, many of the technologies and components already used for the S22 are recycled here. This increase could have passed if the technical improvements had changed the game. But from a technological point of view, nothing justifies such a price increase.

Samsung, like Apple, is therefore taking the risk of posting dabbler results in 2023 after an already very lackluster 2022 for the industry. The smartphone market had the worst year in its history partly due to the lack of developments and rising prices. At the same time, the refurbished market was exploding. What a surprise !

Our opinion after the Galaxy S23 test

As our test shows, the Galaxy S23 is a successful smartphone. Elegant, efficient, gifted in photography, it has all the ingredients of an ultra-premium smartphone with, as a bonus, the little extra soul provided by its compact format. By integrating a Qualcomm chip, Samsung also corrects the main weaknesses of previous generations, in particular autonomy.

Still, the Galaxy S23 in this test looks more like a kind of Galaxy S22 S than a real new generation. Like Apple, Samsung is resting on its laurels and charging a small fortune for its flagship model. The Galaxy S23 in this test is not immune to price increases (under cover of inflation, of course) despite the recycling of many components.

If you have a Galaxy S22, S21 or even S20, we don’t recommend taking the plunge. You can last another year or two. If your smartphone is older, you will not be disappointed. But you will have to agree to break your piggy bank. Note also that in 2023 the Galaxy S22 remain available for a practically identical experience and a price now much lower.

If you are looking for an alternative, we also recommend the Google Pixel 7, or even the Pixel 7 Pro. Obviously given the price, it’s worth comparing the model to the latest iPhone 14. Other smart options, depending on the prices you get (take advantage of good deals and promotions!): the OnePlus 11, the Galaxy S23 FE, or the Galaxy A54 if you absolutely want to stay with Samsung.