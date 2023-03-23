Galaxy Z Fold 5. Here are the ‘concepts’ of Samsung’s next foldable

ANDThis year Samsung must remain faithful to its 2022 calendar and, therefore, it is highly likely that it will only announce the new foldable screen phones in the summer. Among them should be the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a device that has just been entitled to some ‘concepts’ on the page Technizo Concept on Twitter.

As you can see in the gallery above, the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be very similar to its predecessor. However, the biggest difference seems to be in the hinge, which, apparently, will not leave such a large gap between the two screens as in previous models.

Rumors indicate that this hinge will also be more robust and lighter than the one used in previous models of the Galaxy Z Fold line, so those interested should be satisfied with the changes.

