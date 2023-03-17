Gambled rental income in the casino: prosecution calls for almost three and a half years in prison for million-euro fraudsters in Brandenburg

In the criminal proceedings for fraud involving millions of euros at the SRS property management in Michendorf (Potsdam-Mittelmark district), the public prosecutor’s office has applied for three years and four months in prison against the former managing director. In the trial before the Potsdam district court on Friday, the defense attorney demanded a suspended sentence, with a maximum of three years in prison.

In the years 2013 to 2016, the ex-manager is said to have withdrawn a total of more than 1.2 million euros from various rental accounts. The public prosecutor’s office has therefore accused him of commercial infidelity in over 640 cases. The defendant admitted in the process and to the insolvency administrator that he had gambled away the money in the casino.

The community lawyer, Ingo Zeutschel, does not assume that the Michendorfers will ever get the money back. One wants to continue to try this and demand affidavits. The scandal broke in 2016. On March 30, the court wants to give a verdict.

