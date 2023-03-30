Gambling: Australia wants to make this drastic decision

Do you remember when our games were available for sale complete and without bugs? Okay, we’re exaggerating, games of this type still exist today. Nevertheless, the phenomenon has become rare. Conversely, game-services are on the rise. Rarely free, often paying, they are addictive. Regularly updated, they offer new content that players absolutely want to have. However, obtaining new skins, equipment, etc. often relies on luck. So you have to play a lot and cross your fingers, or go to the checkout. So much so that some titles almost become gambling. A finding that annoys the Australian Government, which intends to react.

Protect young people from gambling

Australia is one of the countries where gambling is the most widespread. From the Melbourne Cup, a famous horse race, to slot machines, the temptation is everywhere. More than 80% of adults would lend themselves to the game in the country. A problem that is all the greater in that it also affects many young people. Apart from real money games, they can also develop an addiction through video games. Many of them offer similar mechanics. There are countless games that offer you to pay for “gifts”, often random. Overwatch or FIFA (with its FUT mode), to name a few, are largely based on this principle.

The Australian Federal Government has therefore decided to act. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is calling for a law to be signed. This would purely and simply prohibit the sale of certain games to those under 18. Only, the measure is intended to be extremely strict. It would indeed concern “all video games that contain simulated gambling”. While these terms remain to be clearly defined, they seem to indicate that even games offering only play money, in-game, could be affected. Mobile game developers are going to be happy.

Lootboxes to buy on Overwatch

The return of the lootbox controversy

You probably remember the huge controversy around lootboxes a few years ago? EA had found itself in the crosshairs of players – and especially of several governments – because of Star Wars Battlefront 2. The case had taken on enormous proportions, the game having been banned for sale in Belgium. Others followed, led by Overwatch. For its part, the Australian Government separates gambling from lootboxes. But he intends to limit the impact of the latter anyway. The bill mentioned above would also aim to classify “M” (Mature) games that contain it. Minors under the age of 15 would therefore be discouraged – but not prohibited – from buying them.