Game fair over: E3 has finally been cancelled

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3 for short, was once considered the most important and one of the most visited trade fairs for computer and video games. The first edition took place in year 1995 in Los Angeles and counted around 40,000 visitors. The event reached its peak in 2005 with over 70,000 trade fair guests. Meanwhile, the E3 only professional audience reserved, since 2021 it has only been held digitally due to the corona pandemic, a year earlier and also in 2022 it was completely canceled.

The E3 was canceled: Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft jumped out beforehand

Actually, the E3 should finally be back this year with new organizers as a face-to-face event take place in front of an audience. Nothing will come of it now. A brief statement on Twitter read: “Reedpop and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) have announced that both the digital edition the E3, as well the event on site announced for 2023″.

It has already been rumored in industry circles that the E3 may not have a future. “The big three”, namely Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, had already canceled anyway. And with Ubisoft, one of the most important publishers, despite originally different plans, announced its absence from the fair a few days ago.

The Period the canceled fair should remain interesting for players. Keep traditional Mid-June some of the big players in the industry made their own video presentations. So Ubisoft announced for 12.06. 2023 edition of the “Ubisoft Forward Live” at. A Direct from Nintendo is within the realm of possibility, Microsoft will be on June 11th “Summer Showcase” and Sony shouldn’t miss the opportunity to generate attention with their own new announcements.

Will there be an E3 next year?

In a ESA internal mail means according to IGN: “The E3 remains a popular event and a popular brand”. However, the organizers also seem to have realized that the fair has no future in the form originally envisaged because it “was unable to generate the necessary interest”. If 2024 an E3 will take place is very questionable at the moment. With the Summer Game Fest by Geoff Keighley, the creator of the Game Awards, there is already a digital alternative event, which this year from June 8th will be held.

