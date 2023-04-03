‘Game of Thrones’ prequel planned with Aegon I Targaryen

Mexico City.- This Monday it has been reported that HBO executives are discussing the making of a prequel to Game of Thrones with the character of Aegon I Targaryen as the protagonist.

According to information from Variety, this project is in its early stages, so the names of the writers are not yet available, however, the company is already searching for them.

Preliminarily, the American portal learned that the plans for Aegon I Targaryen would be a movie that would lead to a possible series.

The story would tell how Aegon, along with Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros. These events would be located 300 years before the Game of Thrones narrative.

This project would be the last in the franchise based on George RR Martin’s novels, so HBO refused to comment on it to Variety.