Games Made in Europe: Eurovision video game version arrives in May

The French association Capital Games is launching from May 25 to 28, 2023 “Games Made in Europe”, an event to celebrate the creativity of European video games through presentations, streams and conferences.

Video games aren’t just American and Japanese studios. “We also know how to do things and it’s worth looking into,” insists Cyrille Imbert, president of the professional association Capital Games at the initiative of the “Games Made in Europe” project, on Tech&Co.

The event scheduled from May 25 to 28 aims to highlight the creativity of European studios through presentations, conferences, discussions and streams on Twitch. “We have absolutely incredible creations throughout the European Union and no event to represent that,” he laments. “Games Made in Europe wants to change that and show the general public that there is real creative power, in small and large countries alike.”

Compete with American digital events

From Poland with CD Projekt Red (The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077) in Denmark with IO Interactive (Hitman) via the Czech Republic with Warhorse Studios (Kingdom Come Deliverance) or in France with Asobo (Flight Simulator, A Plague Tale), Don’t Nod (Life is Strange) or even Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human), internationally renowned development studios are legion. Enough to make them also the engine of the know-how of the multiple studios of smaller less exposed nations.

An association in the Ile-de-France region bringing together more than a hundred development studios, publishers, media, specialized schools and service providers, Capital Games therefore had the idea of ​​​​an appointment to “compete with American digital events “. Already last of the Games Made in France event to promote French video games, the association has received support from the European Union and the Creative Europe program. Regional support groups for video games (Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Croatia…) will also be part of the adventure.

The premises of CD Projekt Red in Warsaw © CD Projekt RED

For several days, streamers and other influencers passionate about independent games (including Mister MV who has already formalized his participation) will meet European developers to talk about their creations. They will have the opportunity to test the games, highlight the creators and their profession on Twitch as well as via the Steam stream, another partner of the online event.

Mister MV, CD Projekt Red and many other big names

Among the first studios and publishers to answer the call are publishers Devolver (Shadow Warrior 3, Cult of the Lamb, Fall Guys), Raw Fury (Night Call, Sable) or the retro specialist Dotemu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4), as well as many studios. Collective projects could also be part of it. Steam will offer five days of promotions alongside networking sessions, masterclasses and other training.

If Capital Games speaks of “a video game Eurovision”, there is nothing to gain at the end of the four-day event. Simply the pleasure of having shared a bit of his passion with as many players as possible.