Gamescom claims a substantial increase in interest from exhibitors

Although Gamescom was also somewhat hampered by Covid-19 for two years, it returned last year and was reportedly a huge success. Not only that, there are indications that this year’s fair will be even bigger.

VGC has spoken to the organizers who claim that the total number of companies registered for the fair so far has increased by 10 percent. It must be said that every year there are countless developers attending Gamescom, so such a large increase is significant.

Joining has taken place via a so-called “Early Bird” phase, but you can still sign up all the way until August. In addition, CEO Oliver Frese promises that the big companies are back at least to some extent:

“Last year, we made a really strong, hybrid Gamescom comeback together with all partners and exhibitors. In and beyond the industry, this achievement has been noticed, as was evident with the strong interest during the early bird phase. Without giving away too much, I promise that the community can look forward to one or the other major company that was not present last year.”