Gaps in the BVG network: In the middle of Berlin – but far from the next stop

Howoge promises “undisturbed lounging on your own balcony” for the 300 or so new apartments in the “Johannis Gardens” between Schöneweide, Rudow and Adlershof. Because the district is designed to be car-free. But according to the state-owned housing company, “thanks to the excellent connections, you can be at the airport in Schönefeld or in the city in no time.”

The connection is excellent, especially for those who have a car in the multi-storey car park of the “car-free” new building quarter. The advertising only applies to a very limited extent for local public transport, as the Igeb passenger association criticizes. In its “Signal” magazine, the passenger lobby association focuses on the thin spots in the BVG network.

The epitome of carelessly planned public transport that ignores needs. The passenger association Igeb about the traffic connection of the Johannisgarten.

The development of the Johannis Gardens is “the epitome of a carelessly planned public transport system that ignores needs”: The 163 bus stops more than 500 meters away, only runs every 20 minutes – and after 8 p.m. and on Sundays not at all. The timetable information confirms this: If you want to get to the next S-Bahn station in Schöneweide on Sunday, you should first walk 1.2 kilometers to the tram.

According to the local transport plan passed by the Senate in 2019, 80 percent of Berliners should have to walk a maximum of 300 meters to the next stop in densely populated areas, and 400 meters in sparsely populated areas. The requirement is clearly met with 86.5 percent, with the “tolerance value” that is 100 meters longer even for 96 percent of the population.

The passenger association sees the prefabricated housing estates on both sides of Mariendorfer Damm as another negative example: Almost 700 meters to the next bus stop are tolerable in principle, but not appropriate for a large estate with 3,500 residents in a very small area – especially since there is a turning loop next to the harness racing track on Hirzerweg, which only is used for events and is ideal for a neighborhood bus.

Igeb spokesman Jens Wieseke says there are more “white spots in the public transport network”, such as the Meller Bogen in Reinickendorf, but also Luisenstadt, where the 147 only runs from Monday to Saturday and the city is still divided in the bus network. “You can only get from Ostbahnhof to Kotti with a huge detour,” says Wieseke. “We know that this cannot be clarified overnight”, but improvements must be made for the traffic turnaround. The topic has already been fed into the coalition talks.

The BVG checks “as part of the network development constantly” whether the offer matches the demand, as it informs the daily mirror. Local gaps have “usually good reasons, such as the nature and navigability of the road network there.” In addition, the BVG has “an economic responsibility towards all Berliners: inside”, the neighborhoods mentioned are “each very well developed by alternative offers”.

