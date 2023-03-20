Garlic Country: High-quality GPS modules stolen from tractors – witnesses wanted

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, unknown perpetrators stole several high-quality GPS modules from tractors in Nuremberg’s Knoblauchsland region. The criminal police have started the investigation and are asking witnesses who have made suspicious perceptions to contact the Central Franconia Criminal Investigation Service on 0911 2112-3333.

During one of the burglaries, the perpetrators gained access to a warehouse on Sacker Strasse between 8:00 p.m. and 10:15 a.m. and removed the GPS modules from the parked tractors. In the second case, the strangers broke into a hall on Boxbergweg in the early hours of Sunday morning (3:30 a.m. – 4:20 a.m.) and also stole high-quality GPS components from the parked tractors.

The specialist commissariat of the Nuremberg criminal police is entrusted with the investigation and is urgently asking for witnesses.

Thumbnail: © Rafael Classen rcphotostock.com/pexels.com