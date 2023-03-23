Garro presented five new weather stations to prevent flooding

As part of his declared intention to strengthen the early warning system, the mayor Julio Garro supervised the installation of two of the new weather stations in Castelli Park y Alberti Park. “We are one of the most prepared cities in the country to deal with the rains,” stressed the mayor and said that his management continues “adding new technology that consolidates us as a model city in terms of obtaining meteorological information.”

In addition to the devices placed in the aforementioned urban area parks, which comprise two of the most affected areas during the 2013 flood, the new state-of-the-art weather stations will be installed in Poblet, Los Porteños and Arturo Seguí.

They are capable of measure in real time the temperature, relative humidity, atmospheric pressure, the amount, intensity and type of precipitation and the direction and intensity of the wind. These devices are added to the 16 previously installed, thus forming a total of 21 in the entire Party. The information they emit, together with the five stream sensors that the Commune also has, allows anticipate strong storms and develop useful forecasts to alert the community, optimize prevention tasks and streamline assistance procedures.

“Each year that passes we take a step forward in our risk prevention policy,” said Garro, adding: “Almost ten years after one of the most tragic events in our history, unfortunately no one can say that the city will not flood again. But we are doing everything in our power to work on the prevention and immediate care of the emergency.” The Municipality has previously installed other weather stations in Lisandro Olmos, Etcheverry, El Peligro, Arana, Parque Sicardi, Villa Elisa, Melchor Romero, Tolosa, Los Hornos, City Bell, Gonnet, Villa Elvira, San Carlos, Altos de San Lorenzo and two more in the urban area.

During the tour of the new stations, the Secretary of Government, Marcelo Leguizamón; and the Undersecretary of Risk Management, Martina García; among other authorities.

RESILIENT CITY

“The incorporation of these stations together with the more than 40 kilometers of hydraulic works and the actions carried out by the Municipal Emergency Operations Committee (COEM) continue to consolidate La Plata as one of the most prepared cities in Argentina in terms of hydrometeorological prevention”, they indicated from the Commune. Recently, in fact, started the second stage of the Risk Management Plan through an agreement signed by Mayor Garro with authorities from the National University of La Plata (UNLP), which has among its main axes the preparation of protocols and manuals by locality and intelligent signaling in risk areas in the more than 350 neighborhoods of the Party.

In addition, the Municipality has the highest technology in South America to anticipate climatic phenomena and thus mitigate the risks of heavy rains and storms based on the mutual cooperation agreement signed with the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) in 2020. The neighbors also have available the ‘MLP Weather’ appa tool that allows them to be kept informed in real time about the alerts issued by the Commune and the climatic data collected by the aforementioned sensors and hydrometric stations.