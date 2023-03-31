Gas alarm in “Musikpalette”: Fire brigade clears disco in Essen

Essen.

At a party in the Essen disco Musikpalette there was a gas alarm on Friday night. Six guests were injured by pepper spray.

The Disco Musikpalette in Essen was cleared by the fire brigade on Friday night. The reason was a gas alarm. Six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At 1:06 a.m., the fire brigade at Kettwiger Strasse 20 was alerted. On site, it turned out that pepper spray had probably been sprayed in the disco. The fire brigade alerted several ambulances and ambulances and also a senior emergency doctor, fire department spokesman Christoph Risse reported on Friday morning, also on demand.

Gas alarm in disco music palette: guests could return after two hours

A total of 14 of the approximately 200 guests, according to witnesses, were examined by the emergency doctor, and six people were diagnosed with breathing and eye problems. The party-goers were taken to hospitals.

The operation lasted about two hours, the fire department spokesman reported. When it was ensured that there were no more pepper spray residues in the disco, the remaining guests were allowed to enter the disco again.





