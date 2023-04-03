Gas and oil heating ban from 2024: how much a conversion will cost you

Berlin.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck would like to gradually ban gas and oil heating. The first edition is expected to come into force from 2024.

The traffic light has agreed on a heating law and wants to declare war on old gas and oil heating systems

Affected owners must convert to climate-friendly technologies or invest in hybrid heating

What alternatives are there besides the heat pump? Here you can find out more about district heating and Co.

The 2022 energy crisis has affected many people rethink stimulated. Away from the old gas or oil heating system and rely on renewable heating technology instead – that’s the idea. But Economics Minister Robert Habeck now wants to step on the gas and ban fossil fuel heating even faster. Habeck is planning a new law – according to which gas and oil heating systems should disappear by 2045. From as early as 2024, only heating systems with a share of at least 65 percent renewable energies should be installed.

Gas and oil heating is to be gradually banned: Consumers have these alternatives

Gas and oil heating in Germany is to disappear completely from the market step by step. For affected consumers, this means they have to convert and spend a lot of money. There is a subsidy from the state for a new heating system. However, new technologies such as a heat pump are extremely expensive. Even with an increase in Financial support and a “heating exchange bonus” for the old gas or oil heating, the affected consumers are still faced with enormous investment costs.

Habeck plans ban on gas and oil heating: There are alternatives













heat pump

Biomass heating (wood)

Local and district heating

Solar energy and solar thermal

fuel cells (hydrogen)





The problem: Even new gas or oil heating systems should only be operated for a maximum of 30 years – that’s how he sees it bill before. There is then a risk of an operating ban. As an alternative to gas or oil heating, purely regenerative heating technologies are primarily considered – and these are tough in terms of acquisition costs. The cost of a new heat pump, for example, depends on the type and model. A classic air heat pump is about cheaper than a geothermal heat pump – an overview:

Heating Costs in EUR oil heating ab ca. 8.000 gas heating ab ca. 7.000 heat pump ab ca. 15.000 Wood or pellet heating ab ca. 10.000 district heating ab ca. 5.000 fuel cells ab ca. 30.000 solar thermal ab ca. 10.000

Heat pumps as an alternative to gas or oil heating – you have to reckon with these costs

Acquisition costs for an air heat pump are between 16,500 euros and 19,500 euros, explains Alexander Steinfeldt from “co2online” in an interview with the “Bild”. The manufacturer “Bosch” states a price range of 11,000 to 25,000 euros. However, general statements are difficult to make. Many factors such as the condition of the building or the effort required for installation play a decisive role here. In principle, however, it can be stated that: air heat pumps are cheaper to buy, but less efficient than a geothermal heat pump.

The purchase and installation of a geothermal heat pump quickly costs between 29,000 euros and 34,000 euros. The online retailer “energieheld” quotes a price of around 23,400 euros. In contrast to an air heat pump, the geothermal heat pump Less electricity – so the costs are amortized more quickly over the years. The subsidy for a heat pump can be up to 40 percent. For this maximum funding, however, various conditions must be met. The old gas or oil heating system has to be taken out of service.

designation of the grant Percent grant Basic subsidy (“basic subsidy”) 25 Heating exchange bonus 10 Heat pump bonus 5 Sum of all government grants 40

Replacing gas or oil heating with pellet heating: costs and subsidies – important figures

It’s a bit cheaper than the heat pump pellet heating. It can primarily also be an option in poorly insulated old buildings and replace the old gas or oil heating. The disadvantage: pellet heating systems require more space than heat pumps. In addition, consumers are dependent on the development of pellet prices – these had risen massively during the energy and price crisis. The state subsidy for a pellet heating system is also a maximum of 20 percent lower than for a heat pump.

The advantage of a pellet heating system is that it can be easily integrated into an existing fossil fuel system heating system and the lower investment costs. According to Steinfeldt, consumers have to reckon with between 18,600 and 22,000 euros. The online portal “heizungsfinder” mentions a price range of 10,000 and 30,000 euros. For less than 400 euros. A connection to a local or district heating network in Germany is already significantly cheaper. The problem: There is no nationwide supply.

Local or district heating costs the least in comparison: But there is a catch

Because in contrast to classic heating, with local or district heating, the heat is not generated in the house but outside and conducted into the houses via pipes. This is primarily suitable for residential buildings near power plants. Connection to such a district or local heating network costs between 3000 and 8000 euros on average. The “heizung.de” portal mentions a price range of 5,000 to 10,000 euros. This means that local or district heating is still cheaper on average than one heat pump or pellet heating.

PV and solar thermal systems are again significantly more expensive. They are primarily suitable in combination with other heating technologies. The electricity required for a heat pump can be generated by a solar system, for example. The combination of solar thermal and pellet heating can reduce wood consumption and thus Cost lower for pellets. The disadvantage: you are dependent on the sun and have to dig deep into your pockets. Between 10,000 and 21,000 euros are due for a solar thermal system.

Fuel cells instead of heating oil and gas: systems generate electricity as well as heat

Depending on the size, consumers must expect costs of between 5,000 and 23,000 euros for a PV system. The acquisition costs for a hydrogen heating system are even more expensive. Away 30.000 Euro upwards there are such systems to buy. These generate electricity and heat – both can be used in the house. Alternatively, the electricity can also be fed into the public grid. Due to the high acquisition costs, however, the systems are not yet suitable for mass production.

The conclusion: For the conversion of a Gas or oil heating consumers still have to dig deep into their pockets for regenerative heating technology. The cheapest alternative presented here in the article is local or district heating – however, this is not available across the board. There are state subsidies for pellet heating or heat pumps. But even after deducting the grants, consumers still have to invest several thousand euros. Converting from gas or heating oil to a renewable technology – for many it will be an expensive affair.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



