Gas and oil heating: Survey shows what consumers think of switching

Install sustainable heating? A large majority of consumers in Germany positioned themselves against this in a survey.

The ban on classic oil and gas heating is to come according to the will of the SPD and the Greens. Climate-friendly systems such as heat pumps should be promoted. But the urgency does not seem to be seen among German consumers.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute Civey, a clear majority of Germans are not planning the current year heating system swap for a more sustainable one. The results of the survey are exclusively available to this editorial team.

“Are you planning this year to replace the heating system in the house you live in with a newer, more sustainable option was the question. 86 percent of those surveyed said they did not plan to do so. Civil servants (83 percent) and executives (86 percent) rejected a change this year, as did employees (87 percent), with the proportion of blue-collar workers was the highest at 92 percent.













Heating Costs in EUR oil heating ab ca. 8.000 gas heating ab ca. 7.000 heat pump ab ca. 15.000 Wood or pellet heating ab ca. 10.000 district heating ab ca. 5.000 fuel cells ab ca. 30.000 solar thermal ab ca. 10.000





Willingness to change the heating: Large differences in level of education

According to the information, nine percent of those surveyed are planning to Heating to be replaced later this year. Among the 50- to 64-year-olds, the proportion of those willing to change was the highest at 13 percent, while only four percent of the 30- to 39-year-olds want to replace their system quickly. More on the subject: Off for new gas heaters – what customers need to know

A tenth of people with a high school diploma spoke out in favor of a quick change, while the figure for those with middle school qualifications was six percent. The largest proportion of those who want to exchange their system in 2023 were people with a secondary school diploma or no school leaving certificate – here it was 14 percent. Also read: Oil heating banned from 2024? These alternatives are now available

The survey was conducted by Civey between February 28 and March 7, 2023. 7209 people took part. The sample size was 2533, the statistical error was 3.4 percent. (fmg)

