Gas prices in Vorarlberg: illwerke vkw no longer the cheapest option

At the beginning of April, illwerke vkw increased the gas price by 123 percent, as reported by the energy authority E-Control.

This sharp price increase means that the average Vorarlberg household with a gas consumption of 15,000 kilowatt hours now has to pay up to 1,000 euros more per year. Compared to other gas providers in Salzburg, Tyrol, Carinthia and Upper Austria, illwerke vkw are no longer the cheapest option, as reported by ORF Vorarlberg. According to E-Control, Vorarlberg households can save up to 770 euros a year by switching to other providers.

“Just a Snapshot”

Quido Salzmann from illwerke vkw emphasized to the ORF that the current price differences are only a snapshot and that gas on the international market is still more expensive than before the war in Ukraine. However, illwerke vkw continue to strive for a consistently good price over a long period of time. Consumer advocates therefore recommend carefully comparing gas prices and the type of tariff in order to make the best choice.

Tip from the Chamber of Labour

The Chamber of Labor points out that gas prices on the exchanges have actually fallen significantly, which provides a good opportunity to check offers. There are two tariff types: one that is based on the wholesale prices and is continuously adjusted, and another with a price guarantee for twelve months. It’s important to pay close attention to the deadline, as tariffs can skyrocket once they’ve expired.

