Gas shortage: where to find fuel in real time?

One March 2023, many gas stations are running out of fuel (partial or total rupture). This day, no less than 1,163 gas stations are partially out of service and 904 stations are in total out of service. At the national level, around 12% of service stations in France are out of petrol or diesel and 6% are completely dry. Unfortunately, the situation should not improve in the days that follow.

For motorists, tfinding a gas station that has fuel in stock is becoming an increasingly complex task : many gas stations are running out of fuel or forced to close due to strike action. Motorists are forced to queue for hours for fuel, or have to travel to remote areas to find a service station that has fuel in stock.

The shutdown of the largest refinery in France located in Normandy and owned by TotalEnergies and the possible shutdown of two other refineries in Normandy and near Marseille in the Bouches-du-Rhône could accentuate the growing shortage of fuels. SO, how can I see the gas stations that still have fuel around me? How can I access prices in real time? We explain everything here, in the hope of helping you in your search.

👉 How to consult service stations in real time?

There are several ways to find a service station open and stocked with gas near you.

The first is to use the government’s real-time gas station map, which you will find at this address:

But our favorite remains the map of service stations updated by several thousand contributors in real time belonging to Essence&CO, which you will find at this address:

This map allows you, in real time, to see if your station is in short supply or if it offers gasoline. You can also locate yourself to see the stations around you. In the same way, you can report a shortage yourself, or report a restocking if there is one.

You will also have access to several practical information:

Service station address

Opening hours

inflation station

Restoration

Fuels

Bathroom

Bar

Showers

food shop

Baby area

Truck track

AdBlue

WiFi

🧐 How to see gas stations supplied on Android and iPhone smartphones?

To find a service station with fuel available, it is possible to use mobile applications or websites, such as Essence&CO. These sites offer real-time information on gas stations that have fuel available, as well as prices.

Gasoil Now

It is undoubtedly the most complete application. It allows you to configure your vehicle(s) in order to have the cost of a full tank. A color flag system allows you to see at a glance the cheapest stations around you.

It is also possible to select different fuels with an order of preference. Thus, during a search, the app will first offer the SP95 and then the SP95 E10, For example. This allows you to broaden your search field, without having to return to the menus.

Once the ideal station has been found, Gasoil Now allows you to quickly access it via Google Maps or Waze by transmitting the route to these apps.

Gasoil Now also offers a route plan to access the service stations available along the route. Too bad we can not determine a wider area around the route. It is sometimes interesting to deviate from it by about ten kilometers to reach an even more competitive station.

Ergonomic, pleasant to use, fun even, Gasoil Now is the application to have. Attention, if it is free, it is riddled with advertisements. On startup, you won’t see them since the premium option is enabled by default for one week.

Download Diesel Now (iOS/Android)

Essence&CO

With gas prices still rising, it’s important to save money where you can. This is why Essence&CO has its place in this selection. It is a free application for iOS and Android that allows you to find the nearest gas station with the lowest fuel price. The price database is updated several times a day (thanks to users) to help you find the most interesting gas station.

The geolocation function (which requires the use of your device’s GPS) allows you to view all the nearest stations on an interactive map. Whether you’re planning a road trip or just need to fill up, Essence&CO has you covered. will help find the best prices for your fuel type: SP95, SP98, Diesel, E85 or E10.

Using Essence&CO is simple and straightforward. You can also filter results by fuel type and sort by price or distance. View results on a map or as a list, know when prices were updated and how far you are from the station.

Download Essence&Co (iOS/Android)

🤔 Why is there a fuel shortage?

For several days and the use of article 49 paragraph 3 of the Constitution by the Prime MinisterElisabeth Borne, France is experiencing a severe series of strikes and demonstrationsin particular due to pension reform proposed by the government. One of the most visible effects of these moves is a vast shortage of gasoline, diesel and ethanol at gas stations across the country.

The strikes affected fuel supply by disrupting refineries, depots and ports, as well as road and rail transport. Queues at petrol stations are unfortunately common and many drivers are unable to find fuel. Motorists are also having to contend with higher prices as fuel suppliers have raised prices in response to growing demand.

The shortages were also exacerbated by the fact that many drivers began filling up with fuel in anticipation of the strike, creating increased demand and growing shortages.

On Tuesday March 22, 2023, the government announced initial requisitions of personnel in the Fos-sur-Mer depot, near Marseille, which supplies the PACA region and the east of the Occitanie region with fuel, as well as the Lyon region. Three policemen were seriously injured during the clashes.

🤔 What are the departments where the sale of fuel is restricted?

Of the fuel stock restrictions were taken by the prefects of certain departments since today, 54% of the service stations in the Bouches-du-Rhône lack fuel and 41% are dry. In the three TotalEnergies refineries, of the 298 operators posted on Tuesday morning, 36% are on strike, according to management. Shortages also affect Gard and Vaucluse.

These restrictions will apply until Thursday, March 24, 2023 and currently affect these departments:

The Gard

The Vaucluse

The Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Alpes-Maritimes (only the ban on filling jerry cans)

Vehicles can take:

Cars : 30 litres, jerry cans prohibited

: 30 litres, jerry cans prohibited Trucks between 3.5 and 12 tons : 120 litres, jerry cans prohibited

: 120 litres, jerry cans prohibited Trucks over 12 tons : 200 litres, jerry cans prohibited

For you keep informed of the fuel restrictions put in place in your departmentcheck your local prefect’s Twitter or Facebook account.

💶 How to benefit from the government’s 100 euro fuel allowance check?

Worth 100 euros, the fuel allowance for the most modest workers will be paid in one go, for 2023, and will concern half of the households. Concretely, for a Frenchman who travels an average of 12,000 km per year, this represents an aid of more than 10 centimes per liter over the year.

This aid will apply to any type of vehicle, including two, three or four wheels, thermal and/or electric.

To benefit from the fuel allowance in 2023, the steps are simple :

The French concerned will have to go to the site impots.gouv.fr

Enter your marital status and tax number

Enter the registration number of the vehicle used and its gray card number

Complete a sworn statement indicating the use of your vehicle for professional purposes.

The aid will then be paid directly into the bank account, without any additional steps. Unemployed people who need to travel to look for work can apply for aid from Pôle emploi.