Gasoline prices increase in Miami

Gasoline prices continue to rise in the United Statesa reality that also affects the city of Miami where they have reached a new maximum value so far in 2024.

According to a news report published by America TeVé In the last two weeks this fuel increased 10 cents per gallon in Florida exceeding 3.50 USD.

The rise in prices is due to several factorsAccording to the experts consulted by that press, among them is the proximity of summer, a time of year in which the demand for fuel increases, in addition to the fact that gas stations are producing gasoline with the summer mixture that has more expensive additives. .

Other elements that directly affect the increase in the price of gasoline are the rise that oil has experienced which already exceeds 80 USD a barrel and the geopolitical conflict that continues in the Middle East.

Added to the above is the high demand for fuel of travelers during Spring Break.

The trend, experts say, is that the price of gasoline continues to rise as it has been behaving in recent weeks, especially if demand and current conditions in the international market persist.

Residents in Miami declared America TeVé that the price of gasoline is very expensive and does not seem to be going down; a young woman said that spend between 35 and 40 dollars on regular gasoline that lasts you for a maximum of a week.