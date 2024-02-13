Gaten Matarazzo makes a mistake about Stranger Things: We should kill bad people

Stranger Things It is one of those series that has managed to establish itself as one of the most viewed on the Netflix streaming platform. A plot that already awaits its end at the hands of its long-awaited fifth seasonwhich will arrive in 2025, although the exact month is not yet known.

A series in which the actor participates Gaten Matarazzo, who has practically lived his adolescence on the set of Stranger Thingsand who recently attended the MegaCon in Orlando, where he was able to speak with the press and some of the fans who were there.

There they asked the interpreter about different topics, as if he would change something from the previous four seasons, if he could do it: It may sound a little strange, but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were higher, if at any moment one of the boys could die. I feel like we’re all too safehe told the media, as has been collected CBR.

No departure from its main actors

The actor refers above all to the fact that none of the leading actors have left the filming set, since they are still on the small screen. Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhardand his own Gaten Matarazzo.

And this is a topic that the Duffer brothers, the creators of the series, already talked about, who in the Happy Sad Confused pdcast assured that the Netflix plot did not have to be the same as Game of Thrones, the work inspired by the novels. by George RR Martin, who has never hesitated to end the lives of the characters. They, for their part, think that the departure of some characters could become depressing.