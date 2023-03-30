GDC comments on allegations of spiked drinks and harassment

Recently, we and several other media were able to ascertain that the GDC games fair, where developers from all over the world exchange ideas and network, is accused of having very questionable surroundings for mainly female participants who have been subjected to, among other things, spiked drinks and sexual harassment.

According to reports, the organizers have now investigated the matter themselves and listened to these accusations behind closed doors, saying via a message to TheGamer:

“It is very upsetting to hear that some people, especially women, reported concerning experiences during the GDC week at off-site events, including assault and drink spiking. This is outrageous and unacceptable; everyone has a right to feel safe.”

Organizers have offered to help victims get in touch with local police, as well as the venues that hosted these specific, official events where it all took place.