Gears of War: the film is revealed, disturbing or encouraging?

After the Halo series on Paramount+, Microsoft is continuing its transmedia projects and the next franchise to stick to it will be Gears of War. The saga which stages big arms, in big armour, with big weapons, which défouraillent locusts, big monsters very hideous as it should be. Here’s what you need to know about this adaptation.

A sci-fi scriptwriter for the Netflix movie Gears of War

Until today, we knew almost nothing about the film adaptation of Gears of War. Last November, The Hollywood Reporter had simply revealed that a film and a series were in preparation within Netflix. Accurate info, but since then, no sign of life. Don’t panic, it’s progressing at its own pace and good news, the screenwriter for the film Gears of War has been found.

A rare pearl ? Some will think so, others not, because of the career of the lucky one. So who got picked? No more suspense, it’s Jon Spaiths. In his filmography, we note Doctor Strange and the Dune by Denis Villeneuve, which were generally highly appreciated by the public. But he also collaborated in the writing of Passengers or Prometheus (Alien), two already more discussed feature films, or even the reboot of The Mummy with Tom Cruise who was a flop and who was massacred by the critics.

We can see that he is therefore capable of the best and the worst, but at least he already has a foot in science fiction. And for Gears of War, the most important thing will be to manage to stage its big clashes with all the violence that this generates. But what do the developers think? They are thrilled to see GoW in the hands of Jon Spaiths and Netflix.

Why not Dave Bautista in the casting? (credits: CinemaBlend)

The developers give their opinion

In an official press release, Jon Spaiths and The Coalition studio – which works on Gears 6 – were able to comment on the news.

Gears of War is one of the greatest action games of all time, with charismatic characters, a beautifully crafted world, and a combat system that makes war feel lethal and underscores the importance of standing alongside his teammates. A game that wants to invest the cinema, and I am delighted to help make it happen. Jon Spaiths via Variety.

We look forward to working with Jon and the team at Netflix to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller, with a knack for creating epic sci-fi universes, and he really loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to fans. The Coalition via Variety.

Will the Gears of War movie break the curse like The Last of Us series? It’s all the harm we wish for the license, the studio and the fans. As for the release date, it is not on the agenda. But to maximize the effect, why not imagine a broadcast on the SVOD service around the arrival of Gears of War 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC?