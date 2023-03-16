Gelsenkirchen/Bochum: Another strike at Bogestra and day care centers

Gelsenkirchen/Bochum.

Once again, Bogestra employees in Gelsenkirchen, Bochum and other cities stop working. Daycare centers are also on strike again.

In the collective bargaining conflict in the public sector, the next strike is pending in parts of the Ruhr area. As reported by Bogestra, all buses and trains in the entire operating area will again be at a standstill on Tuesday, March 21st. Trips by external companies on behalf of Bogestra are also not carried out. The customer centers are also closed on this day.

According to information from the WAZ, the employees of the municipal kindergartens in Gelsenkirchen will also be called to strike on Tuesday and Thursday (March 23).





