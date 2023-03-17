Gelsenkirchen-Buer: environmental mess in the Westerholter forest

Gelsenkirchen-Buer.

Unknown people dumped a large pile of rubbish in the Westerholter Forest in Gelsenkirchen-Buer on Wednesday. Now the perpetrators are being sought.

“What kind of mess is that?”: The walker, who was out and about in the Westerholter Forest in Gelsenkirchen-Buer on late Wednesday afternoon in the most beautiful spring weather, scolded, and rightly so. In the middle of a forest path, about 200 meters from the Ostring/Westerholter Straße intersection, someone had dumped their rubbish – and a lot of it.

Old tires piled up there, thick rubber tubes: it didn’t look like someone had dumped their household waste in the forest (which would be bad enough), but more like a construction company dumped their rubble here. This pile of rubbish didn’t fit in a trunk, apparently someone had driven a trailer the few hundred meters into the forest and dumped it there.

Criminal complaint to the Gelsenkirchen police

After all, two days later, the pile of rubbish has disappeared and employees of the mosquito services have disposed of it. “During the assessment, there was no indication of the polluter or polluters,” said a Gelsendienst spokeswoman when asked by this editor. However, a criminal complaint was filed with the police against persons unknown. “Indications of possible causes are urgently sought,” said the spokeswoman. Anyone who can provide information about the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to contact the Gelsenkirchen police on 0209 365-0.

If the perpetrator is caught, there is a hefty fine. According to the catalog of warnings and fines, which was only updated in 2022, a fine of up to 25,000 euros can be imposed.









