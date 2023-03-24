GEM guarantees security and development of the Mexicans with the delivery of the second Ciudad Mujeres: Alfredo del Mazo

Delivery of the Mexican Governor Ciudad Mujeres in the municipality of San Mateo Atenco, the second of its kind at the state level.

He stresses that eradicating violence against women is a priority of his administration.

It offers Ciudad Mujeres San Mateo Atenco, care services for victims of violence, job training, certification of primary, secondary and high school education, counseling for entrepreneurs, civil registry, among others.

San Mateo Atenco, State of Mexico, March 23, 2023. As part of the actions carried out by the Government of the State of Mexico to attend to Mexicans, ensure compliance with their rights, provide development opportunities and support in case After suffering gender violence, Governor Alfredo Del Mazo Maza inaugurated the Ciudad Mujeres San Mateo Atenco, the second of its kind at the state level.

“Today our best tool is visibility, prevention and teamwork to provide women with a better quality of life. Let us continue advancing for a world where no one stops their advances and together we make their cause a destiny that unites us and strengthens us”, she affirmed.

After touring the facilities of the Ciudad Mujeres San Mateo Atenco, the state president pointed out that one of the priorities of his administration is to eradicate violence against women and equalize their employment, educational and participation opportunities.

He specified that through the implementation of three Women’s Cities, the aim is to bring the Mexicans closer, services of different dependencies of the Government of the State of Mexico, the Judiciary, the Attorney General’s Office of the entity and the Mexican Human Rights Commission.

The objective, he stressed, is to provide women who suffer some type of violence, the necessary accompaniment so that they can get ahead, as well as medical services, counseling, workshops, talks, among others.

“A few weeks ago, within the framework, as we mentioned, of International Women’s Day, we inaugurated the first, the first Ciudad Mujeres in the municipality of La Paz, today we delivered the one in San Mateo Atenco to serve the Toluca Valley and we will soon be delivering that of the municipality of Amecameca, to regionally form the three Women’s Cities that will be regionally serving the entire State of Mexico”, he said.

“They will have in these spaces the presence of the Judiciary of the State of Mexico, the Human Rights Commission, the Justice Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights that is also here, I did not mention it a moment ago, the Ministry of Security of the State, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Education, who help us in this training, Social Development, Economic Development for the promotion of productive projects and, of course, we also thank you, because there is a special space that the municipality of San Mateo Atenco”, he explained.

Del Mazo Maza indicated that the issues of gender equality, educational and labor inequalities, violence against women and the protection of the rights of this sector of the population, are pending in contemporary society, for which the World Bank estimates that one in three women faces attacks in public spaces, transportation, study and work centers.

He argued that in order to overcome this problem, through the coordinated efforts of the three levels of government, the country has undertaken a comprehensive strategy to protect the rights of women.

He added that with the Government of Mexico in the Mexican entity, the National Strategy for Comprehensive Protection for Women, Girls, Boys and Adolescents who Live Gender-Based Violence is being promoted.

In this regard, he stressed that to strengthen this strategy, the State of Mexico promotes a state policy that promotes a culture of peace, as well as mechanisms for the prevention, care, and punishment of gender-based violence that inhibit and allow for the punishment of perpetrators. aggressors.

He pointed out that together with the 11 municipalities with Gender Alert, prevention, attention and justice actions are carried out, among which 103 Search Cells, 27 Immediate Reaction Cells, Women’s attention units in the 125 municipalities stand out. , 110 Search Units and the Gender Police, a body that was made up of 200 elements and currently has 900 and the goal for August is to reach 2,000.

In addition, he said, the Women’s Secretariat was created, there are preventive actions such as the start-up of 102 Orange Care Centers for Women, their Daughters and Sons in situations of violence, the Centers for the Development of Positive Masculinities, the matter of Gender Equality that is taught in a mandatory way in preschool, primary, secondary and high school and whose objective is to sow sensitivity, respect for women, equal opportunities and a culture of peace in the new generations.

The head of the state Executive reported that in terms of attention there is the Network of Shelters of the State of Mexico, of which, last year, those of Tultepec, Amecameca and Ixtapaluca entered into operation, and five more are in process, to arrive to a total of 15, adding that through these spaces, in five years, attention, care and protection have been provided to more than 2,300 women, their daughters and sons.

He stated that during the current state administration, to have a greater scope of the gender policy, cross-cutting measures have been carried out, such as the Gender Units in all dependencies and agencies of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Branches, as well as the autonomous bodies, the delivery of the Orange Badge for Labor Equality, support services such as the Orange App and the Lines Without Violence and Against Trafficking, in addition to the Monitoring Bridles.

Added to this, he pointed out, is the state network of 336 lactation spaces, the two Comprehensive Care Centers for Women in Ecatepec and Zinacantepec, the Regional Care Center for Women in Tecámac and the Sustainable Stock Market Bond with a Gender Perspective, the first of its kind at the national level, which allows financing projects.

The Secretary for Women of the State of Mexico, Denisse Ugalde Alegría, explained that nine branches of the Executive Branch will participate in this new space, as well as the Human Rights Commission, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Judiciary and the municipal government of San Mateo Atenco, with services that will integrate values ​​such as trust, empathy, dignity, respect, integration, gender perspective, equality and non-discrimination, as well as free of charge.

Likewise, he pointed out that more than 70 public servants will provide care in three axes: prevention, security and justice, with actions focused on providing comprehensive and effective care, avoiding re-victimization processes.

Finally, he said, Ciudad Mujeres will empower women, promote substantive equality and reduce rates of violence, guaranteeing under one roof all the services they require, and this has been thanks to the leadership and vision of Governor Alfredo Del Mazo to promote the development and equality of Mexican women.

For her part, the Municipal President of San Mateo Atenco, Ana Muñiz Neyra, indicated that the government headed by Alfredo Del Mazo, embraces the rights of women with responsibility, integrity and commitment, to consolidate a fraternal, supportive and opportunity human society. , with equality, justice and development for the Mexicans.

Among the services that will be offered in the Ciudad Mujeres de San Mateo Atenco to women from the municipalities that make up Valle de Toluca, include attention to victims of violence, job training, certification of primary, secondary and high school education, advice for entrepreneurs, civil registry, reading room and a play space for their daughters and sons, so that they can be cared for, while their mothers receive institutional support, among others.

Governor Alfredo Del Mazo was accompanied at this event by the President of the Superior Court of State Justice, Ricardo Sodi Cuellar, the Secretary of Labor, Maribel Góngora Espinosa, the President of the Human Rights Commission of the State of Mexico, Myrna Araceli García Morón , as well as by the entity’s Attorney General, José Luis Cervantes Martínez, the Secretary of Urban Development and Works, Rafael Díaz Leal Barrueta, and the Municipal President of San Mateo Atenco, Ana Muñiz Neyra.