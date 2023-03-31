On the same subject
Gendarme accused of having fired at the LBD at a moving quad: “He should not have shot while driving”, says Christophe Rodriguez, director general of the National Gendarmerie
“The operator (of the Samu) says an untruth”: Christophe Rodriguez, boss of the gendarmerie, refutes any obstacle to the arrival of help last Saturday in Sainte-Soline
Sainte-Soline: “A military doctor is a doctor, and a doctor will not refuse to treat anyone, whoever he is”, affirms Christian Rodriguez, director general of the National Gendarmerie
Sainte-Soline: “Many (gendarmes) have seen themselves die,” says Christophe Rodriguez, director general of the National Gendarmerie
Christian Rodriguez, Director General of the National Gendarmerie: “At this stage, I am unable to tell you if it is a cobblestone, a weapon, which is the cause of the injuries of the two injured demonstrators” in Sainte-Soline
Sainte-Soline: “I have a thought for the injured”, says Christophe Rodriguez, director general of the National Gendarmerie
Murder of Muriel Théron: 30 years later, the unsolved business unit is looking back on the case
After several incredible moments, Gwyneth Paltrow wins her lawsuit in the United States
Grégory Joron (SGP Police FO Unit) on police resources: “We must not make the mistake of countries that have chosen absolute de-escalation”
Grégory Joron (SGP Police FO Unit), on police violence: “I think my colleagues have done their job since the start of these protests”
Me Raphaël Kempf to the police unionist Grégory Joron: “I saw some of your colleagues questioning people because they were dressed in black and of the North African type”
Demonstrations against the pension reform: “We have filed complaints for arbitrary detention and obstruction of the freedom to demonstrate”, announces Raphaël Kempf, lawyer
Sainte-Soline: “The oldest gendarmes in the squadron have never experienced such a level of violence”, says Lieutenant Martin
“The use of force that we made was totally proportionate”: this gendarme present in Sainte-Soline says