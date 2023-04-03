Gendarmerie seized 31 fish at the Villa Olivari road control | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 5:36 p.m.

Members of Squadron 47 “Ituzaingó” of the Gendarmerie, were carrying out a road prevention operation on National Route No. 12, in the town of Villa Olivari, when they intercepted a bus coming from the city of Rosario, province of Santa Fe, that was traveling to the province of Missions.

Force personnel inspected the public passenger transport and found burlap bags containing 26 surubíes, four dorados and one manguruyú that were hidden in the hold.

Faced with this situation, the Directorate of Natural Resources, Flora and Fauna Delegation Ituzaingó intervened, which directed the kidnapping of the fish and that they remain at the disposal of the same Delegation.