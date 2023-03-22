Gendarmerie seized a shipment with 420 kilos of cocaine in Rosario

More than 420 kilos of cocaine, which traveled hidden in a shipment of beans, were found by police officers. National Gendarmerie at the Lagos toll booth on National Route 9, in Rosario. As explained by the officers, the cargo came from Salta and was destined for Greater Buenos Aires.

Members of the Special Rapid Deployment Group Martín Miguel de Güemes de National Gendarmerie They were working on a preventive road control on National Route 9, at kilometer 271, Peaje Lagos, in the jurisdiction of Rosario, when They stopped the march of a truck with a trailer, driven by a man from Santiago del Estero, who was transporting beans in burlap bags to the town of Tapiales.

Gendarmerie officers review the load. Source: (Telam)

The gendarmes toured the vehicle along with a dog from the force’s anti-narcotics division, which “he reacted alerted by the possible presence of narcotics”, which motivated a more detailed control of the transportthey explained. When making a second pass, the dog reacted again “in the chassis sector”, for which reason the police officers gendarmerie “They proceeded to remove the bags with beans until they reached the base,” where they discovered 14 light blue bags with rectangular brick-like packages, “with a whitish substance inside.”.

When carrying out the narcotest tests, the staff of Criminalistics and Forensic Studies determined that it was “cocaine hydrochloride with a total weight of 426,944 kilograms”. Immediately, they intervened at federal court 32 in Rosario, in charge of Adriana Saccone, “who ordered the transfer of the truck and the arrest of the driver.”

Gendarmerie seized a shipment with more than 420 kilos of cocaine. Source: (Telam)

The Justice ordered several procedural measures, including two raids on two separate homes in Santiago del Estero and one in the town of Álvarez, Santa Fe province, the kidnapping of 400 bricks of cocaine and a backpack with 6,700 pesos. The same sources claimed that they investigate possible links of the substance found “with the record of other loaves seized in previous operations”.