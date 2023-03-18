Gender-based violence: Five missing women found murdered in Mexico

Five women have been found murdered in Mexico who have been missing for around ten days along with another woman. The bodies of the victims, aged between 19 and 48, were burned, prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa said on Friday.

The women disappeared on March 7 in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato while walking to work at a luxury club in the town of Celaya. Her remains have now been found in Juventino Rosas.

According to prosecutor Zamarripa, six suspects were arrested, including a man from Honduras. They would have brought the women to Juventino Rosas. The suspects said they belonged to a criminal gang from the state of Tamaulipas in the northeast on the US border. The investigation into the motive for the crime is ongoing.

In Mexico there has been a wave of violence against women for years; according to the UN, an average of ten women are murdered every day. According to official Mexican figures, a total of 3,754 women were murdered in the country last year, 947 of whom were officially classified as femicides, i.e. the murder of women because of their gender.

In addition, Mexico is being shaken by the violence of the drug cartels. More than 350,000 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and criminal gangs since 2006. (AFP)

