Genderless makeup took over Lollapalooza: 4 looks with a vibrant and inclusive imprint

The “genderless” does not admit labels and opens a more egalitarian and inclusive scenario (Franco Fafasuli)

Music festivals are undoubtedly one of the most important places of expression for young people. Throughout the world they are a space where the artistic, aesthetic, musical expressions and why not, a place where the fashion, beauty and makeup trends take center stage.

It may interest you: From vibrant colors to metallics: the best looks from Lollapalooza 2023

And like every year, Lollapalooza is no exception. Thousands of people prepare their looks for the 3 days of a new edition of the largest music festival in the country, which is already coming.

For second consecutive Year, nature will be present at Lollapalooza inviting the Nature Portal: a space that will unite music, makeup and a call to collective action to build a more plural, inclusive and sustainable world. Thus, those who come may, among other proposals, make up with some of the looks promoted by the brand for highlight the genuine beauty of each person.

Some time ago, Billie Eilish, artist of the mega-festival, decided to try a new style: she said goodbye to her natural look and experimented with a new dark image with her eyeliner (REUTERS)

“Like music, makeup is a form of expression; and we find in this union a tool for social transformation capable of promoting new imaginaries, amplifying voices, valuing plurality and uniting diverse audiences in search of a better world for everyone”, he assured Florence Violini, Marketing Manager of Natura.

It may interest you: Music, gastronomy and experiences: Lollapalooza 2023 arrives, the most anticipated mega-festival of the year

In addition, he warned that “it is a space focused on experiences that highlights that culture and the union of people are essential to generate transformations.”

This season, makeup takes center stage, a key ally for any look: the eyeliner. According to the latest world trends, it is all the rage all over the world, inviting to play with creativity to achieve a more played and innovative effect mixing colors, textures and disruptive shapes in the outline.

Vibrant Look

The Natura Portal also proposes a space to raise your voice in a collaborative mural of commitments and immerse yourself in an immersive and multisensory experience

1. Apply concealer in the area of ​​dark circles and on the mobile eyelid.

It may interest you: From awareness talks to plant-based menus: Lollapalooza’s ecological proposal

2. Glow up under the eyebrow and the mobile eyelid with the Duo Super Brillo Diamante (purple shade).

3. Perform a border on top and bottom (thick) with Deep Blue Retractable Eyeliner.

4. Seal with the Mini Ocean Vibes Shadow Palette (dark blue tone).

5. Use Mini Ocean Vibes Shadow Palette to mark the depth.

6. for glow up cheekbones, apply Duo Super Brillo Diamante or Duo Super Brillo Quartz Rosa on the upper part of the cheekbones.

7. use Gel Glitter for cheekbones and eyelids.

8. Finish with the Pump Lengthening Mascara for Eyelashes (can be on top or bottom).

Breaking barriers and ending gender labels in an industry such as beauty, so often criticized for it, is the objective of what is known as genderless cosmetics.

1. Apply concealer in the area of ​​dark circles and on the mobile eyelid.

2. Glow up under the eyebrow and the mobile eyelid with Duo Super Brillo Quartzo Rosa de Natura FACES.

3. With the Star Fantasy Mini Shadow Palette from the same line (green shade) apply to the mobile eyelid and extend to the side (full) also below the lower lash line.

4. Use the Natura FACES Deep Blue Retractable Eyeliner to outline the line above and below the lashes, inside and outside the eye.

5. To seal the outline, use the Blue Joy Mono Shadow and then apply the Wild Black Mono Shadow to enhance the outline.

6. With the brown tone of the Orange Chaos Shadow Trio generate depth above and below the eye.

7. Trace a reference with the Mono Wild Black Eyeshadow and with the Color & Precision Eyeliner make the ray to the side of the eye.

8. To illuminate the cheekbones apply Duo Super Brillo Quartzo Rosa in the upper area of ​​the same.

9. With the Mini Ocean Vibes Shadow Palette (we used the first tone and the two below all together) give color to the cheekbones.

10. In the lipsuse Orange Lipstick 777.

11. Finish with Volume Boost Mascara for Lashes, both above and below.

They are pragmatic and neutral proposals that avoid any stereotype

1. Apply concealer in the area of ​​dark circles and on the mobile eyelid.

2. Trace a reference with the Natura FACES Wild Black Mono Shadow and with the Color & Precision Eyeliner, outline both eyes.

3. for glow up cheekbones apply Duo Super Brillo Diamante or Duo Super Brillo Quartzo Rosa to the upper area of ​​the cheekbones depending on the skin tone

4. Line the lips with the Mini Chubby Matte Rosa and use the Pink Paradise creamy lipstick.

5. Finish with Volume Boost Mascara for Lashes, top and bottom.

The objective of the eyeliner will always be to make the eyes visually lift

1. With the Color & Precision Eyeliner, make a fine liner on the lower lash line, up to the middle of the eye.

2. Perform the lines to the side stand of the eye with the same eyeliner or another color. Two inverted triangles in each eye.

3. Apply Pump Lash Lengthening Mascara to upper lashes.

4. To illuminate the cheekbones, apply Duo Super Brillo Diamante to the upper area of ​​the cheekbones.

5. Use Natura FACES Gel Glitter on the cheekbones.

Keep reading:

From awareness talks to plant-based menus: Lollapalooza’s ecological proposal

Music, gastronomy and experiences: Lollapalooza 2023 arrives, the most anticipated mega-festival of the year

Billie Eilish, Drake and Rosalía will headline Lollapalooza Argentina 2023