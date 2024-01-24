general strike begins against the Milei government

In this way, begins the paro convened by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) to express its condemnation of Milei’s policies despite the criticism leveled by the Government against the strike, which it described as “undemocratic and anti-republican.”

The protesters denounced that the security forces blocked the passage through the Pueyrredón bridge, where a strong security device was deployed.

The Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, insisted that “they will not let them pass” and pointed out that the “anti-picket protocol” is being applied to guarantee the free movement of those who do want to go to their jobs throughout the day. .

Likewise, he noted that Milei “is calm” and said that he trusts that “the majority of Argentines are working today.” “I get images of the entire country open and working. I went to a service station and found everyone working. And then to an ammonia acid factory and everyone working. It is important to show that country. The country that works and does not want to continue with these pressures and extortions,” he asserted.

weak unemployment

Until the early hours of the afternoon, the strike was not felt very strongly in the streets of the capital, where in several neighborhoods businesses were operating normally.

Public transportation will operate until 7:00 pm to facilitate the mobility of the protesters who gathered in front of Congress. Columns of members of unions, a sector of Peronism and left-wing political forces occupied the square located in front of the legislative building while other mobilizations were replicated in different cities, such as Mendoza and Mar del Plata.

Héctor Daer, general secretary of the CGT, attacked from a stage against the presidential decree that proposes modifications to labor legislation and maintained that “it destroys individual rights of workers, collective rights and wants to eliminate the possibility of union action at a time when “We have great inequality in society.”

“What they want is to destroy the State, which is the only government institution that allows social balance and the distribution of wealth,” said the unionist.

Pablo Moyano, from the truck drivers union, criticized the Minister of Economy Luis Caputo and maintained that “if he carries out these adjustment and hunger measures, the workers, the retirees and the most humble are going to carry him on their backs, but for throw it into the stream”, in reference to the polluted river that runs through the south of the capital.

Miguel Parra, a representative of the Front of Organizations in Struggle, said that the decree and a bill that is being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies “clearly show the objectives of the new government, which proposes an absolute deregulation of the economy and an adjustment against of workers” in favor of large economic groups.

The bill to which Parra referred includes reforms in the political, fiscal, retirement and administrative spheres and a reduction in public spending to balance fiscal accounts.

Teacher Karina Villagra stated that if the measures go ahead “those of us who work will lose more rights… militancy must be stronger than ever.”

After the words of the union leaders, the protesters began to lose concentration.

argentina-paro-Buenos-Aires-milei.jpg Thousands of people gathered near Congress Square in Buenos Aires. AP/NATACHA PISARENKO

Milei is still popular

The legislative project, which seeks the privatization of state companies and the increase in taxes on exports in certain sectors, faces an uncertain future since the ruling party is at a clear numerical disadvantage in both legislative chambers.

Milei, who was elected in the November runoff with 56% support, faces this strike with 55.9% positive evaluation and 36.6% negative, according to a survey by the consulting firm CB Consultora Opinión published in the press. The study included interviews with 1,347 people conducted between January 10 and 13 and has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Another survey by the Center for Public Opinion Studies (CEOP) indicated, meanwhile, that the president has a 52% positive image – compared to the 61% he had on the day he took office – and 43% a negative one. The study included 1,253 cases.

Political analyst Sergio Berensztein pointed out that Milei faces a complex scenario in which “real wages are falling due to inflation and there was a huge devaluation as soon as he took office” so “there are clear reasons for people to complain.”

But he noted that the president remains popular and “feels very comfortable confronting these union leaders” who are unpopular in society, according to opinion studies.

Losses

During the day of protest, the Buenos Aires airports remained open. Aerolíneas Argentinas reported the cancellation of 267 flights and the rescheduling of another 26 due to the different aeronautical unions joining the strike, which affects more than 17,000 passengers.

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said that the strike will mean “a loss of 2.5 million dollars that all Argentines will pay.”

Banks, public administration, gas stations, health personnel and waste collection operated on a limited basis.

The CGT announced the strike on December 28, the first time it did so against a government that had been in power for less than a month since the return of democracy in 1983. On the other hand, this is the first strike in more than four years of unionism, which during the government of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) did not carry out a similar measure.

political strike

The Milei government considers it a political strike and accuses its organizers of being “mafiosi” and resisting the change that society decided when it voted for the leader of La Libertad Avanza.

Adorni pointed out that “you cannot dialogue with people who try to stop the country and (the strike) shows a rather undemocratic side.”

The decree that is the target of criticism includes the repeal or modification of hundreds of laws in order to deregulate an economy heavily intervened by the State.

In labor matters, it restricts the right to strike in essential activities such as hospital services, education and transportation and opens the way for new compensation mechanisms that will make the dismissal of employees less burdensome.

At the same time, it enables workers to direct their contributions directly to private health providers instead of through unions, which affects an important resource pool of the unions.

The labor chapter of this decree has been suspended in judicial instances and the Supreme Court is expected to rule soon.

All official initiatives – which are largely supported by business sectors – seek, according to the president, to combat the rise in prices and thus reduce poverty that affects more than 40% of the population and lay the foundations to achieve stability. and economic growth.

Although it is the first strike against Milei’s government, the street mobilization will be the third major protest since the leader of La Libertad Avanza took office on December 10.

Source: With information from AP / Europa Press