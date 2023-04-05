Genshin Impact 3.6: 4-star characters Nahida and Nilou are revealed

The 4-star characters of Genshin Impact Update 3.6 were revealed by a recent leak. The leaked information mentions which three characters will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.6. So far, it is officially known which five-star characters will be relaunched in the first banner cycle: Nahida and Nilou.

During HoYoverse’s live stream on Genshin Impact 3.6, we learned that the second phase of the new update will see the release of two new characters: Baizhu and Kaveh. In case you didn’t know, Baizhu is a character with a 5 star rarity, while Kaveh has a rarity of 4 stars. For the second phase, the studio revealed that we will have the relaunch of the Ganyu character, who has a 5-star rarity.

Nahida and Nilou’s 4-star banner characters are revealed for Genshin Impact 3.6

Recently, a leak was published on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit that revealed which 4-star characters will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.6, along with the banners of Nahida and Nilou. Reports say that Hoyoverse will offer the following characters in the first cycle of Genshin Update 3.6:

Nahida – character Dendro five stars catalyst user

character Dendro five stars catalyst user Nilou – Hydro character five stars sword user

Hydro character five stars sword user Layla – Cryo character four star bow user

Cryo character four star bow user Kuki Shinobu – four star character Electro sword user

four star character Electro sword user Dori – four star character Electro sword user

Many players were surprised by the fact that there will be a relaunch of relatively recent characters in Genshin Impact 3.6. The longest-released playable character is Kuki Shinobu, who debuted in June 2021. She is a support-focused Electro character who can assist by applying Electro damage off-field, as well as being able to heal when needed.

Layla is another support character in Genshin Impact and is capable of generating one of the best shields in the game. Her shield capacity scales according to her maximum HP. Additionally, this character deals Cryo damage out of field, making her a good choice for teams that rely on this element.

One of the best drumming characters in the game is Dori. This is a character type that has a style that revolves around generating Energy Particle for their party.