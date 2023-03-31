Genshin Impact 3.6 expands the map on April 12 – What’s all new?

HoYoverse confirmed the release date of Genshin Impact version 3.6 this afternoon.

On April 12, 2023, the new update will be released under the name “Assembly of Enlightenment”.

What does the update bring?

The academy spectacle will take place for the first time in the course of this. Here you can learn more about the teaching facilities and participate in two main events: the Fair and the Inter-Institutional Championship.

At the fair you will find six different mini-games, and the representatives of the six institutes will also take part in the championship and fight for first place there.



Furthermore, Layla’s Invitation Event will be released, and a new area deep in the desert in Sumeru will become accessible, which has been damaged by Gray Crystals and Violet Mists.

During your visit, you will be accompanied by a creature called Pari, whose ability to fly you can use to your advantage. At the same time, there are also new enemies and Apep, the dragon of the glowing green, appears as a powerful weekly boss.

With Baizhu and Kaveh, two new playable characters await you. Baizhu (5 stars) is said to be a benevolent doctor who has mastered the Dendro element and can summon spirits. Kaveh (4 stars), on the other hand, wields a greatsword and also masters the Dendro element.

Nahida and Nilou return in the first half of version 3.6, then Baizhu, Kaveh and Ganyus make an appearance in the second half.