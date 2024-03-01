Gente de Zona honors the musical legacy of Celia Cruz

MIAMI.- It will be possible to present a posthumous Grammy to the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz ? This is the question that many are asking after the launch of Celia, medley in which the Cuban singer Gente de Zona, winner of six Latin Grammy Awards, performs an extraordinary and mystical collaboration with the Guarachera of Cuba.

It is incredible when the energies and stars align so that everything develops in the correct way, and that happened in this case. Everything in life has a purpose and happens for a reason, and this song shows it to us, he said. Randy Malcom on the theme in which the original voices of the famous artist are incorporated, coming from her successes she has fire y The black woman has tumbao.

A collaboration that, in the opinion of the do, is the most important of his career since it comes from the astral and is loaded with and (blessing), they assured.

Many great artists have wanted to do this collaboration with her. After she died, we know that important music stars asked to use her voice on different songs, but luckily for us these recordings did not appear (laughs). I thank God that we were given this privilege, added Randy Malcom, a musician and performer who became known internationally with the Cuban group Charanga Habanera.

About the launch

Managing to capture the purest of Celia Cruz’s artistic legacy along with the infectious urban tropical rhythm of Gente de Zona, the medley Celia It will be heard loudly at the Calle Ocho Musical Festival, which will be held next Sunday, March 10, in the heart of Little Havana.

We have been living in Miami for just over 10 years, after leaving Cuba with the success of Dancing (collaboration with Enrique Iglesias and Descemer Bueno), and since we established ourselves in this city we have had great collaborations with artists such as Jennifer López, Marc Anthony, Thala, Pitbull, Kylie Minogue, but we were missing our queen, Celia Cruz, said the artists , who recognize that they were able to discover Celia’s legacy in depth from Miami, since her work and figure have been banned on the island by the Cuban regime.

We feel happy and honored to be able to play this song for the first time live at the Miami Carnival, the largest and most important Latin party in the country. We are preparing a very nice show in which we are going to present almost all of Gente de Zona’s hits, so everyone is invited, said Alexander Delgado, leader and founder of the group.

The heirs to a musical crown

Holding a throne on which artists such as Andy Garca, Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Willy Chirino, Pitbill, Daddy Yankee or Yotuel Romero were previously crowned; Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom said they were excited to be part of Miami royalty, and to join a Latin party that, in addition to promoting fun and culture, finances projects that change the lives of thousands of children by granting academic and sports scholarships to families from scarce resources.

We want to thank the Kiwanis of Little Havana. We did not expect this recognition. It’s something very nice, and even more so at this moment in our career when we are releasing the album Too muchenjoying the success of Feliz (new release), and we are celebrating this collaboration with Celia Cruz, said Alexander Delgado, who together with Gente de Zona has won six Latin GRAMMYs and 12 Latin Billboard, consolidating the group as the first Cuban duo to reach the charts. of Billboard popularity.

And although Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom have been internationally acclaimed thanks to hits like Dancing, a song that became the most impressive song of 2014; and a year later they went around the world with Marc Anthony with The Gozadera, This collaboration with Celia Cruz vindicates and honors her greatest dreams and desires.

When Celia’s voices arrived at the studio it was a moment full of magic, because in the recordings you could hear her breathing. I mean, it was as if Celia was in the booth recording next to us. It was a moment I will never forget, Randy Malcom revealed.

We identify very much with Celia. I think that we are heirs of her artistic legacy for the music we make, for the way we are, and for the Cubanness that we express to the world. We’re always laughing, and she was like that, very natural. I think Gente de Zona has a lot of Celia, they said.

Asked about their great dream to fulfill: filling the Miami arena, currently known as Kaseya Center, the Cubans announced:

In December we will be in the arena for the first time. It is a great challenge, because although we Cubans represent the majority of the exile in this city, no one has achieved this feat before, and it is time for us – the new generation – to dare. It’s going to be something nice and we hope it fills up.

What is the best thing about living in Miami? – We consult them before ending the interview.

I feel like it’s home, I feel like I’m in Cuba. My whole family is here, I have no one left in Cuba. Miami taught me to understand democracy, said Randy Malcom.