Gente de Zona, kings of the Miami Carnival 2024

MIAMI. – He Miami Carnival a celebration of the cultural wealth of South Florida that year after year attracts crowds around music, gastronomy and traditions, elected as Kings, for the 2024 edition, the members of the do Local People Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom .

At a press conference held this Wednesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the authors of singles like La Gozadera, Tell me about Miami y Dancing, They highlighted their desire to bring dance music of recognized quality to the community. during the days of these popular celebrations organized by the Kiwanis Foundation of Little Havana.

As Latin voices in South Florida and above all because of their special connection with the Hispanic public, the artists said We will be very grateful for receiving this title of Kings of Carnival, which adds to a series of recognitions from the city of which they have been creditors.

Carnival Details

Likewise, the young Colombian Daddy Doya, plastic artist in charge of the poster for this edition, which includes events between February 10 and April 6, told DIARIO LAS AMRICAS that he chose a Caribbean aesthetic loaded with symbols such as fruit bomb (papaya), mestizaje and domin to celebrate the Latin roots of communities that converge in Miami.

The inspiration, he said, came directly from his grandmother and the strength of his parents to bring him to this country with the purpose of finding a path of opportunities.

With the election ceremony of Miss Carnaval Miami 2024, scheduled for February 10 at the Manuel Artime theater, the journey of these popular celebrations begins, considered the largest Latin party in the US, which includes art, music and food fairs from March 2 and 3 at Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, as well as the Calle Ocho Music Festival, beginning March 10; charity galas, domino tournaments (for adults) and soccer tournaments (for children).