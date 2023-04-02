Geordie Shore fans are all saying the same thing as Sophie Kasaei shares reunion snap – Up News Info

GEORDIE Shore fans have rejoiced as a new reunion snap of the stars of the hit MTV show has been released.

Telly fans all said the same when Sophie Kasaei shared the sweet snap of the Geordie Shore gang for Marnie Simpson’s wedding.

Sophie posted a snap with Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan all passed out on a sofa with their partners.

She captioned the snap: “Al be there for you #Amis. »

“Who would have thought we would all be sitting at our best friends wedding with all of our guys.

“It shows that even the craziest girls can find their true love. »

Sophie’s followers all said the same thing as they flocked to congratulate them all.

One of them said: “The best girls with the best Boyfs. »

A second agreed: “So happy for you guys. »

Holly chimed in, “We did well in the end, didn’t we?” »

Other fans were worried about new mom Charlotte, who lay down on the sofa with a bottle of water next to her.

One fan wrote: “I’m a bit concerned for Charlotte’s wellbeing in this pic.

A second said: “Is Charlotte okay? »

Just days ago, Chloe Ferry shared a snap of the Geordie Shore cast reunited for the occasion.

MTV’s Sophie Kasaei, Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry, and TOWIE’s Jordan Brook were all in costume and started last for Marnie and Casey’s wedding.

On March 18, Marnie married her longtime stepfather Casey Johnson, with whom she has two children.

The newlyweds enjoyed a very low-key celebration, with barely a photo from the big day shared on social media.

Little is known about what happened that day, but nearly a week later, the former Marnie Bride co-stars were given the green light to post some snaps.

Beaming in a selfie, Chloe, 27, smiled at the camera in a gorgeous form-fitting green halter dress.

The reality TV star had her hair styled in a low curly bun with face-framing pieces curled in the front.

Sophie, 33, looked over her shoulder at the camera showing her slicked back hair.

She wore a printed dress with blue and gray straps for the big day.

Chloe captioned the snap: “Marnie’s big day “sharing to his 3.8 million followers. »

Getty – Contributor

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, Chloe Etherington, Chantelle Connelly, Marnie Simpson and Sophie Kasaei looked so different as they celebrated the show’s 5th anniversary in 2016(/caption)

Getty – Contributor

Many girls, including Vicky Pattison, have left their single days behind(/caption)