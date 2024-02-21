Georgia Senate Considers Checks on School Libraries, Criminal Charges for Librarians

ATLANTA — Los senators of Georgia promoted on Tuesday a proposal that would lead to school libraries to notify parents of all books their children check out. A proposal is also being pursued to file criminal charges against school librarians for distributing material containing obscenity.

The measures are part of a broader campaign by Republicans in many states to eradicate materials considered inappropriate in schools and libraries, alleging that books and electronic materials are corrupting children.

Critics say it is a censorship campaign aimed at blocking children’s freedom to learn and scaring teachers and librarians into silence for fear of losing their jobs or worse.

However, many parents demand to know what their children are learning in schools, and worry when there are cases of obscene books or materials that are not recommended for children.

Senators in Georgia seek to protect children

Georgia senators are also considering bills to make the state’s public and school libraries restrict the ability to possess or acquire any works that contain depictions of sexual intercourse or sexual arousal.

Neither measure has made it out of committee before next week’s deadline for the bills to pass their chamber of origin.

The Senate Education and Youth Commission approved on Tuesday by 5 votes in favor and 4 against to refer bill 365 to the full Senate and submit it for debate.

The proposal would allow parents to opt-in to receive an email each time their children obtain library materials.

Source: With information from AP