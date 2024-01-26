Georgina’s past comes to light after losing the trial with Mediaset

Georgina Rodrguez has had a tough and long legal battle with Mediaset. The one from Jaca sued the Fuencarral group for the dissemination of information and testimonies about what his life was like before he met Cristiano Ronaldo. The complainantwho claimed up to 400,000 euros in compensation after subscribing to the right to be forgotten, has lost this war, given that he is a figure of indisputable public interestas stated in the ruling issued by the Court of First Instance No. 2 of Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), to which he has had access The confidential.

The judicial resolution has not been the highlight. His sister’s statement Ivana Rodriguez It has brought to light hidden aspects and details that were unknown to Georgina, since she never wanted to show them publicly. One of them has to do with his father’s relationship., who died a few years ago in Argentina. The testimony of her sister has dispelled information about Georgina’s total disconnection from her parent, as pointed out by some of her relatives with whom she had no relationship.

According to his statement, The influencer moved to Argentina when she learned of her father’s serious health condition, but had to leave because she did not have a permanent contract at work, unlike her sister Ivana. It would be Ivana who would remain in Argentina in the care of her father while a leave of absence was requested and, therefore, the plaintiff would return to Spain, since she did not have an indefinite contract. From hospital admission to the death of her father, Georgina was between Spain and Argentina. During her father’s hospitalization until her death, Georgina traveled to Argentina on several occasions, stressing that neither her grandmother nor her maternal uncle spoke with the plaintiff because they did not have her mobile phone.

The truth of his relationship with Patricia, his stepsister

Other unknown sections worth highlighting are his relationship with Patricia, his stepsister. He is the person in his family environment who has appeared on screen the most times to attack Georgina. A worn out relationship, but with the hope that she would get back on track, according to Ivana’s statement. Georgina received a call from her stepsister asking for money. She agreed to do it despite her statements on television where she claimed that he was ashamed of her. One night, he receives a call from his stepsister asking for money, which he told Georgina the next day. She, in front of the witness, called Patricia and offered to pay for a weekly purchase and school supplies for her stepsister’s son, who declined the offer because he was only interested in cash, according to the aforementioned media.

The controversial statements of Patricia and other members of her family dynamited the professional direction of the plaintiff, who saw how the signing of her contract with LOreal was delayed.. As a result of the publications referred to in the lawsuit, Georgina was affected personally and professionally. There was a contract with the LOral brand whose signing she delayed, indicating that in 2018 she began her professional projection.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.