Geotab Data Connector: Integrated intelligence tool delivers deep insights from fleet data

Curated data enables easy analysis with a few clicks // Integration with favorite business intelligence (BI) tools

Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation solutions, announces the launch of Data Connector. The integrated information tool supports fleet managers in dealing with rising operating costs, supply chain problems, shortage of skilled workers and legal requirements. Geotab leverages its deep data science and engineering expertise and knowledge of fleet customers’ needs to curate specific datasets. These are then made accessible via a simple codeless integration in the customer’s preferred business intelligence tool, such as PowerBI, Tableau or Excel.

Datasets curated by Geotab can be merged with fleet data from other sources such as maintenance or accounting systems, enhancing data analysis and automated reporting capabilities. The Data Connector also includes report templates to quickly transform a fleet’s curated data into actionable insights, and assists in the development of customer reporting dashboards.

“By working closely with our fleet customers, we have the opportunity to close a gap. By integrating insights from connected vehicle data into popular BI platforms, fleet managers can access, analyze and report on the meaningful data that matters most to their business,” said Klaus Böckers, Vice President Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe at Geotab, “Using Data Connector eliminates data silos in organizations, inspires more trust, and allows users to access data within the BI platform they are already familiar with. This benefits all customers, but especially those who need the necessary… would have to acquire data management skills first.”

Data Connector is also an effective and valuable resource for large enterprise fleets with established data management programs and technical resources. The tool provides a fast, efficient, and accurate approach to analyzing trends related to specific data sets and scales well, whether it’s a fleet of a few hundred or over 100,000 vehicles. Customers can access the Data Connector through the Geotab Marketplace and simply add the tool as a data source in a preferred BI tool using existing MyGeotab credentials.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. The company provides telematics solutions for vehicles and goods for over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, Geotab has invested in data research and innovation to help partners and customers—including Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations—transform their fleets and operations. The company analyzes over 3.2 million vehicles and processes more than 55 billion data points daily, enabling customers to make better decisions, increase productivity, improve fleet safety and achieve sustainability goals. Geotab’s open platform and marketplace offers hundreds of third-party solution options. With a team of industry-leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab harnesses the full power of data to perform real-time and predictive analytics. In this way, the company not only solves today’s challenges, but also prepares its customers for the future. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com and follow Geotab below @GEOTAB and up LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

