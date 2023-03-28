Gerardo Morales, governor of Jujuy and UCR candidate, was urgently hospitalized

Gerardo Morales, governor of Jujuy and UCR candidate, was urgently hospitalized

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 28, 2023

The governor of Jujuy and a reference to the UCR was operated on for kidney stones and his surgery was complicated. He had a stent placed for an arterial rupture

By iProfessional

28/03/2023 – 19,55hs

The governor of Jujuy and a leader of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), Gerardo Morales, was admitted on Tuesday afternoon. The candidate for president suffered a condition that complicated his state of health.

According to reports, Morales suffered kidney stones and had to be operated for that reason, although the procedure was difficult. “He had a compromised left kidney”, for which a stent was placed due to an arterial rupture due to renal thrombosis, they reported after the surgical intervention.

– News in development

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *