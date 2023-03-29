The governor of Jujuy and presidential candidate of the UCR in Together for Change (JxC), Gerardo Morales, was admitted yesterday to a sanatorium in that province for a picture of kidney stones and his evolution was favorable.

According to sources close to the provincial president, the hospitalization took place in the last hours in a clinic in San Salvador de Jujuy. Morales was treated for a picture of “kidney stones” and is “well” and under “treatment with analgesics,” the sources added.

Spokesmen for the provincial Government House indicated that it was a “routine operation” that was “scheduled”, and anticipated that Morales “will receive a medical discharge tomorrow (for today).

During the morning, the governor of Jujuy had fulfilled official activities by leading the presentation of the financing line “Create Federal SME Investment”, with rates subsidized by the province and the Nation. For this, he signed an agreement, via streaming, with the Secretary of Industry and Development, José Ignacio De Mendiguren.