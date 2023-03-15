German company supplies Putin despite sanctions and has to pay high fines

A company from Schleswig-Holstein has to pay a fine of 1.3 million euros because it supplied Russia with a “hydraulic hammer” despite sanctions. It was used for one of Putin’s prestige projects: building a new bridge to Crimea.

The district court in Kiel has imposed a penalty order on a person responsible for a company in Schleswig-Holstein for violating sanctions against Russia. The public prosecutor’s office in Kiel, which had applied for the penalty order, informed Südwestrundfunk (SWR) on request that there was “sufficient suspicion of a violation of the Foreign Trade and Payments Act”. The penalty order is now final. The authority did not say which company was involved.

According to the public prosecutor’s office in Kiel, the penalty order includes a fine of 18,000 euros against the person responsible for the company “as well as the confiscation of the assets obtained from the crime against the company”. It is about a sum of around 1.3 million euros. A request from SWR to the company presumably affected remained unanswered.

German company supplied Russia with a “hydraulic hammer”

The public prosecutor had already confirmed to SWR earlier that they were investigating the delivery of a ram – a so-called “hydraulic hammer” – for the construction of the Crimean bridge. This can be used to ram piles into the ground. Employees of the company are also said to have accompanied the use of the construction tool professionally.

Opened in 2018, the Crimean Bridge was built after the Russian annexation of the peninsula. In 2014, the European Union imposed extensive sanctions on doing business in Crimea.