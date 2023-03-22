German environmental aid initiates legal proceedings to retrofit or decommission 8.6 million diesel passenger cars with emissions standards Euro 5, 6b and 6c

German environmental aid registered association

Berlin (ots)

DUH has lodged an objection with the Federal Motor Transport Authority against all approval notices issued by the Federal Motor Transport Authority for diesel passenger cars with emission levels Euro 5, 6b and 6c

The report on emissions tests published today by the International Council on Clean Transportation shows that 77 percent of the vehicles tested contain indications of illegal defeat devices in official, official tests, and these are relatively clear in 40 percent

After the systematic deception of the affected diesel car owners by manufacturers and three Federal Ministers of Transport, DUH Federal Managing Director Resch announced that legal action would be taken immediately if the Federal Motor Transport Authority did not react immediately

After its success before the European Court of Justice on November 8th, 2022 and before the Schleswig Administrative Court on February 20th, 2023, the German Environmental Aid (DUH) is now taking legal action against the previously accepted and previously accepted inadmissible defeat devices contained in all Euro 5 and Euro 6b and 6c. The DUH already filed an appeal against the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) on March 9, 2023. The environmental and consumer protection association is calling on the authorities to bring all diesel passenger cars in Euro levels 5 to 6c into line with the applicable regulations on exhaust gas cleaning and to have all impermissible defeat devices removed. A total of around 8.6 million diesel cars in Germany are affected.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority must now arrange for manufacturers to issue official recalls for all vehicles affected by fraudulent exhaust gas cleaning, which for example permanently deactivate the proper exhaust gas cleaning at temperatures below +10 degrees or in other typical driving situations. This also includes vehicles that have been type-approved in other EU countries. Because the KBA is also responsible for their legal conformity according to EU law (VO 2018/858).

In the course of a model lawsuit by the DUH regarding defeat devices in a Golf model before the administrative court in Schleswig (3 A 113/18), the KBA had previously admitted that until the introduction of the Euro 6d-Temp emission standard, all diesel cars equipped with exhaust gas recirculation would have corresponding defeat devices own.

The DUH has also raised an objection to all approval notices issued by the KBA that have not yet been included in the association’s ongoing court proceedings for a total of 118 models.

Jürgen Resch, Federal Managing Director of the DUH: “It took more than five years until the European Court of Justice and the responsible German court attested illegal action by the Federal Motor Transport Authority. Political agreements between government politicians and the diesel companies are responsible for this in order to save them the costs of repairing a non-functional exhaust gas cleaning system. The board members of the diesel companies and the transport ministers Wissing, Scheuer and Dobrindt have made themselves complicit in the premature deaths of many thousands of people because of the much too high nitrogen oxide emissions tolerated. In Germany, 27,700 people die prematurely every year due to the pollution of the air we breathe with the diesel exhaust toxin nitrogen dioxide, which is mainly due to road traffic in cities. EU-wide there are even 136,000 people. Despite these frightening numbers, the KBA acts as a bedside rug for the car companies and refuses effective market surveillance. We will now end this with our lawsuits.”

The European Court of Justice recently confirmed in the DUH judgment of November 8, 2022 (C-873/19) the inadmissibility of these defeat devices, which the Federal Motor Transport Authority rated as “legal”. The Court of Justice also emphasizes in its judgment that this applies not only to future type approvals, but also to models that were approved before the judgment.

Remo Klinger, who represents the DUH as a lawyer, explains: “It is unacceptable that we continue to argue about the correction of each individual affected model and go on for years in which these vehicles happily continue to blow their exhaust fumes into the air and consumers are deprived of their rights. The KBA and other European authorities have known for a long time how widespread fraud is and must now finally act. Our new procedure will force them to do this.”

According to a report released today by the Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), which evaluated regulatory laboratory and on-road tests of diesel cars in Europe, 77 percent of official tests show “suspicious” nitrogen oxide emissions, indicating a probable use of illegal defeat devices. “Extreme” emissions were even detected in at least 40 percent of the official tests, which, according to the ICCT, allows the conclusion that it can be assumed with “fair certainty” that the exhaust aftertreatment system has been illegally manipulated. Despite these numerous indications of illegal defeat devices and despite the rulings of the European Court of Justice, neither the KBA nor other European market surveillance authorities have taken any action.

In its analysis, the ICCT draws on government laboratory and on-road investigations, road tests by independent organizations including tests by the Emissions Control Institute of the DUH, and a comprehensive database of remote-sensing measurements of emissions from passing vehicles Capture Vehicles.

In response to the analysis, associations in France and Great Britain, including ClientEarth, wrote to the relevant authorities and asked them to take action. Here, too, further legal action is being considered.

Links:

Prof. Dr. Remo Klinger, Geulen & Klinger Lawyers

0171 2435458, [email protected]

DUH Newsroom:

030 2400867-20, [email protected]

www.duh.de, www.twitter.com/umwelthilfe, www.facebook.com/umwelthilfe, www.instagram.com/umwelthilfe, www.linkedin.com/company/umwelthilfe,

www.mas.to/@umwelthilfe

Original content from: Deutsche Umwelthilfe eV, transmitted by news aktuell