German extremist jailed for deliberately ramming drunk police officer – Reuters

A German anti-government extremist was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for deliberately ramming a police officer during an attempted traffic stop while he was drunk.

The verdict by the Stuttgart state court comes amid continued concern over the activities of supporters of the Reich Citizens’ Movement, a loose far-right group whose supporters deny the legitimacy of the constitution and government. current Germans.

The 62-year-old, a German whose name the court did not release in accordance with local confidentiality rules, was found guilty of attempted murder, causing bodily harm, resisting and attacking police officers. law enforcement, of having left the scene of an accident without authorization and in a state of intoxication. conduct. His driver’s license was revoked and his car confiscated. He was ordered to pay the injured officer $32,600 in restitution.

The court said the defendant had become increasingly radicalized in recent years, described police officers as “combatants” in focus groups and letters in 2021, and claimed he had the right “to eliminate (these) combatants without sanction”.

GERMANY URGES NORTH MACEDONIA TO CHANGE CONSTITUTION FOR EU CANDIDACY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident that led to the trial came after the defendant drank during a protest against coronavirus restrictions and a birthday party in southwestern Germany in February 2022, a said the court. A police patrol tried in vain three times to arrest him for speeding.

A second patrol then attempted to arrest the man. An officer got out of his car and ran towards the accused’s vehicle to signal him to stop, and the accused rammed the officer, injuring his knees. He then drove with the officer on the hood of his car, and the officer suffered serious head injuries when he fell, the court heard.

The accused was arrested by another police patrol after officers fired 25 shots at his car. The injured officer spent weeks in hospital and is still unable to work due to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Earlier this week, German investigators carried out raids linked to an alleged coup plot involving people linked to the Reich Citizens Movement. A police officer was shot in the arm during one of the searches.